David McDaid has been involved in senior football for the best part of two decades, scoring goals for fun either side of the border, but he’s never seen a prodigious talent quite like Glenavon teenager Chris Atherton.

Atherton first hit the headlines in September 2022 when, at the age of just 13 years and 329 days, he was handed his Lurgan Blues senior debut in a BetMcLean Cup triumph over Dollingstown, making him the youngest to ever play a competitive match in the United Kingdom.

Gary Hamilton, the manager who gave him that maiden opportunity at Mourneview Park, said at the time “I have been watching him for years, and for a long time I have said he is the best player I have seen at his age”.

Now 15, Atherton has continued to impress by progressing through the Northern Ireland youth international ranks and scored his first club goal in Tuesday’s Mid-Ulster Cup triumph over local rivals Portadown.

Glenavon's Chris Atherton celebrates after scoring against Portadown on Tuesday. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press)

In May, @AcademyScoop reported that Premier League giants Chelsea had completed a deal to sign Atherton after he’d trialled at an array of other top-flight clubs, including Manchester United.

Atherton will celebrate his 16th birthday next Saturday and McDaid admits “it’s scary how good he is”.

"Me and a couple of lads watched him on Tuesday night,” said the former Larne striker. “It is scary how good he is...I don't say that lightly about many kids, but I haven't seen anyone like him, to be honest.

"Whoever gets him will be very lucky because he is a scary talent at a young age."

Glenavon manager Stephen McDonnell has shown faith in his young prodigy this term, handing Atherton a maiden Premiership start against Ballymena United in August while when trailing 1-0 at home to Dungannon Swifts last month, he was introduced off the bench at half-time.

"We have incredible young talent coming through which is super exciting,” said McDonnell. “Obviously Chris has featured multiple times already this season, from the start and from the bench.

"Even when the game was in the melting pot at the weekend (against Portadown), he was our second substitute with 25 minutes to play, coming on in front of players who would probably be the obvious choice in spectators' eyes.

"But Chris is an unbelievable talent and we are enjoying working with him. We will enjoy it for the rest of this season, because I am pretty sure we won't have Chris Atherton beyond next summer, based on his talent. I am sure a lot of clubs will be chasing his signature.”

Atherton isn’t the only teenager which McDonnell has helped further develop this season with 16-year-old Ben Wilson making his league debut against Crusaders, 16-year-old Paul McGovern has racked up six Premiership appearances since joining from Newry City this summer and 18-year-old Harry Lynch is now an established presence in defence.

"We signed young Paul McGovern from Newry who has a huge future,” he added. “He is slightly different to Chris in that he featured for Newry a number of times last season and has already featured a lot for ourselves.

"We have Paul contracted for three years, so he is one we can spend time on.

"We also gave young Ben Wilson his debut away to Crusaders and he featured in the cup games against Newington and Portadown. He is years ahead of himself. He can compete with senior players already.

"Those three are the standouts at the moment, but there are plenty of others. Harry Lynch is another, he will be a brilliant player, he has such a future.