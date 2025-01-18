‘I insist on talking about him’ – Cliftonville record win just two days after Michael Newberry funeral
Representatives from Cliftonville and Linfield - the two Irish League clubs Newcastle-born Newberry represented across his playing career - made the trip to England for Thursday’s funeral.
Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton spoke during his post-match media duties on Saturday of how “we'll always have him at the forefront of our minds”.
MICHAEL NEWBERRY…
"All our thoughts are centred around Michael and his family.
"It's been a really difficult week, there's no question about that.
"The emotional roller-coaster of Tuesday (BetMcLean Cup semi-final win v Larne) and then Wednesday and Thursday travelling to Newcastle to bury a colleague, a team-mate and a friend.
"So that took a lot out of a lot of people.
"I have to say the club were magnificent...as were Linfield and their staff, players and manager.
"Given the context of this week and what we've had to go through, it really wouldn't have mattered who we played today in terms of the opposition.
"We talk about it...I think it's really important to talk about it.
"I think it's really important to remember Michael...it's still pretty raw for everybody.
"Today, again, he's very much at the forefront of people's minds.
"The burial, the funeral, going back to St James' Park (Newcastle United FC stadium) was a really emotional day.
"We'll always have him at the forefront of our minds.
"I insist on talking about him, I want to talk about him...he's still very much with us in terms of the lovely gesture of the '5' on the shirt and things like that.
"It's important that we remember him."
Magilton also added his thoughts on the 2-0 win secured thanks to goals from Jonny Addis and Stephen McGuinness:
OVERALL PERFORMANCE...
"We were totally outplayed first half by a really good Loughgall side and very fortunate to go in at half-time 0-0.
"They created lots of opportunities but, fortunately for us, didn't take them.
"So we had to regroup, we were nowhere near it.
"We weren't very good...that's just it.
"We scored at a great time through Jonny, who was outstanding and showed great leadership skills.
"But we hung on, we managed to get it over the line, we managed to stop the rot.
"So, given the context of this week...(reaching) a final (BetMcLean Cup semi-final win on Tuesday) and a win, it's what we set out to do.”
WIN OFF A DISAPPOINTING DISPLAY...
"It shows character and resilience.
"We've all had really bad days...I've had loads and no matter how hard you try it just gets worse.
"We just needed to get this one out of the way but respect to what Loughgall brought to the game today.
"I thought they were excellent, they're a good side, always have been...outstanding manager and well coached, so they deserve immense credit.
"For us, we needed a spark, the boys came on and give us a lift and we managed to get over the line."
He added: "It's a start (first Premiership win since November 23), it's a win...it wasn't the most fantastic game by any stretch of the imagination.
"We weren't very good, we've got to hold our hands up...but it's a start.”
