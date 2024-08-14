Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Ryan Swan wheeled away in celebration with arms aloft followed by a look skywards and smile on his face throughout, the Annagh United star was determined to savour every second of a feeling he wasn’t sure would ever come again.

Swan headed home his side’s second goal in Saturday’s 3-0 Championship victory over Newington at Inver Park – 11 months on from a double leg break and dislocated ankle suffered in a fixture against Ballyclare Comrades last September, and just weeks after the 28-year-old had joined Annagh from Warrenpoint Town.

The former Exeter City attacker had been down this road before, previously tearing the ACL in his right knee on two occasions, and for the third time was facing the prospect of his football career being over for good.

However, Swan has now worked his way back to full fitness through dedication to rehabilitation and was presented with his deserved reward just 34 minutes into the new season as Ciaran McGurgan’s started on a winning note.

Annagh United's Ryan Swan celebrates marking his injury return by scoring against Newington. PIC: NIFL/Paul Harvey

"Just to get back on the pitch, never mind winning or scoring a goal, I just never thought I'd have that feeling again,” said Swan. “It's hard to even put how special that was into words because it was the third serious injury I've had that could have really finished my career, so to get back on the pitch, score and win the way we did was a great feeling. I'm still on cloud nine after it.

"I've done my right ACL twice and this one was a double leg break and dislocated ankle so I had to have surgery, plates and work done to stabilise the ankle joints, so it was one of those where I thought 'do I go back or do I not go back?'. I always knew I would but it did play on my mind.

"I don't know how I dealt with it really...you just learn how to. With football everything can be great and then everything can be taken away very quickly, so that's why coming back I've been so grateful from Saturday.

"I want to embrace it all. It was mentally very tough but having the experience from the last two injuries really helped and then having the support of everybody at the club and my family too was brilliant.

"I'd started so well last season and scored twice on the opening day against Dundela. I was playing really well and it felt like things were starting to come together and then that happened. It was a real shock to the system but we're back now and hopefully I can stay injury-free."

Having spent significant periods away from football through injury, Swan is determined to make up for lost time and wants to help the County Armagh side build on last season, where they lost just one of their last 14 matches before narrowly missing out on a third consecutive promotion play-off.

"I'm embracing it all now and trying to make up for lost time,” he added. “Seeing the lads just miss out narrowly on the play-off last season has given me a real drive to try and help them compete again.

