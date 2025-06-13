"I really like the goals and expectations at Ballymena", says new signing Jack O'Reilly
The 21-year-old joins the Sky Blues after his contract at Carrick Rangers expired at the end of the season.
O’Reilly started his career at St Pats Academy which was then followed by a switch to Dublin rivals Bohemians.
However, he would then make the move to Sweden’s Ytterhogdals IK – who currently play in the fourth tier – in January 2024.
After a year in Scandinavia, O’Reilly completed a transfer to Carrick Rangers as he featured ten times for Stephen Baxter’s men as they preserved their Premiership status with a promotion/relegation victory over Annagh United.
Speaking about the switch, O’Reilly said: "I'm delighted to have got the deal over the line. After having a chat with the gaffer, I really like his goals and expectations and I feel I can contribute to them.
"I'm experienced now to what the league has to offer and I really think I can hit the ground running with a full season under my belt. The facilities here are top class and the club is heading in the right direction."
Ballymena chief Jim Ervin spoke of his delight at adding a player of Jack's style to the squad.
He stated: "Jack is fit, dynamic, quick and very direct. He's a good, young prospect who can play wide, in the middle or at wing back, but primarily he's an attacking player that excites us and will get fans off their seats.
"When we were made aware of his availability he was definitely someone we wanted to speak to. The discussions went well, he was really enthusiastic to come to Ballymena and we're looking forward to having what is another pleasing signing."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.