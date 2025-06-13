Jack O'Reilly (right) will now ply his trade at Ballymena United next season

Ballymena United have continued to bolster their squad by announcing the signing of winger Jack O’Reilly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old joins the Sky Blues after his contract at Carrick Rangers expired at the end of the season.

O’Reilly started his career at St Pats Academy which was then followed by a switch to Dublin rivals Bohemians.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he would then make the move to Sweden’s Ytterhogdals IK – who currently play in the fourth tier – in January 2024.

After a year in Scandinavia, O’Reilly completed a transfer to Carrick Rangers as he featured ten times for Stephen Baxter’s men as they preserved their Premiership status with a promotion/relegation victory over Annagh United.

Speaking about the switch, O’Reilly said: "I'm delighted to have got the deal over the line. After having a chat with the gaffer, I really like his goals and expectations and I feel I can contribute to them.

"I'm experienced now to what the league has to offer and I really think I can hit the ground running with a full season under my belt. The facilities here are top class and the club is heading in the right direction."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena chief Jim Ervin spoke of his delight at adding a player of Jack's style to the squad.

He stated: "Jack is fit, dynamic, quick and very direct. He's a good, young prospect who can play wide, in the middle or at wing back, but primarily he's an attacking player that excites us and will get fans off their seats.