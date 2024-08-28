'I strive to make them proud every day' - Family pride the motivation as former Irish League youngster signs first professional contract with Premier League outfit Crystal Palace
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Austin, who has also previously been on the books of Cliftonville, moved to Selhurst Park in 2022 having made his senior Blues debut in an 11-0 BetMcLean Cup victory over PSNI.
The 18-year-old has since gone on to play 33 times for the Eagles’ U18 side and also been involved with their U21 squad, which is captained by Northern Ireland youth international Justin Devenny while former Larne ace Craig Farquhar impressed since joining from Larne in January.
Midfielder Austin was handed his maiden Northern Ireland U17 opportunity by Gerard Lyttle against Finland in 2022 and also played once for the U18s in a friendly defeat to England.
“It’s a great feeling, it’s something every kid strives for when they’re growing up,” Austin told the club’s media channel. “To do it at this club, with everyone seeing the waves that we’re making in how we finished last season, is a great feeling - I can't put it into words.
"It makes me very proud and I strive to make them (my family) proud every day. Seeing them happy and with smiles, and a smile on my wee sister's face who looks up to me, is an incredible feeling. I hope to keep doing it."
Austin came off the bench in September as Palace’s U21s drew 1-1 with Spanish outfit Athletic Club in the Premier League International Cup – a competition which they ultimately went on to win by beating PSV in the final on home turf.
It avenged defeat in the showpiece decider 12 months prior and Austin is determined to help Darren Powell’s side continue their rich tradition of success in the tournament, which starts again next month with Palace placed in Group D alongside Chelsea, Brighton & Hove Albion, RB Leipzig, Anderlecht, Real Sociedad, Southampton and Sporting CP.
"I want the squad to do well and we've got to two finals in a row, winning one of them, so maybe we could add another one,” he added. “Winning two in a row wouldn't be bad.”
When asked about his future goals, Austin said: "I take it day by day and want to keep improving...whatever comes on your path or if an opportunity comes you just have to take it.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.