The Irish FA said a call to have Saturday’s Irish Cup final penalty shoot-out at the end containing Dungannon Swifts supporters without tossing a coin to decide was taken due to “safety advice” – a situation which Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton found “startling”.

Saturday’s showdown ended 1-1 after extra-time and set up just a second-ever Irish Cup final penalty shoot-out – Dungannon were also involved in the first back in 2007 when they lost out to Linfield.

Traditionally there would be a coin toss to decide which end the shoot-out occurs at followed by another to elect who will take first, but instead the latter was the only one conducted at Windsor Park.

Cliftonville captain Rory Hale was left surprised when informed of the situation by referee Ian McNabb – a decision which the IFA said was relayed to the Reds before it happened without protest.

Declan Dunne proved to be Dungannon Swifts' Irish Cup final hero. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

In a statement, the IFA said: “The decision was taken based on safety advice in accordance with Law 10.3 of the IFAB Laws of the Game.

“IFAB Law 10.3 – Unless there are other considerations (e.g. ground conditions, safety etc.), the referee tosses a coin to decide the goal at which the kicks will be taken, which may only be changed for safety reasons or if the goal or playing surface becomes unusable.”

On the situation, skipper Hale said: "There was no toss (to decide the end) for the penalty shoot-out.

"It was the IFA’s orders to have the shoot-out at the Dungannon end.

"There was no coin toss for what end to hit the penalties. There was no say. Ian was told they weren’t doing a coin toss and the decision was made.

"We’re not using this as an excuse, the penalties could have ended up the same so we’re not using it as an excuse one bit, but there was no coin toss for the penalty shoot-out.

"There was one coin toss to decide who went first, which I won and I decided to go first.”

Magilton was also keen to stress he didn’t feel the situation had a decisive say on who won the Irish Cup, giving Dungannon full credit for their composure, but was surprised to find out when he heard about it for the first time in his post-match press conference.

"Did it ultimately cost us the game? No...that would be taking credit away from Dungannon and we don’t want to do that,” said Magilton. "Declan Dunne has made a couple of great saves so we can’t disagree with that.

"Would we have liked to be shooting into our end? Yeah, but if you take the penalty shoot-out out of it, we had to do more and we didn’t.

"I know it’s a lottery but they were pretty composed with their penalties and you have to give them credit.

"I find it startling that a penalty shoot-out can be decided on safety measures, what was the security risk? Our supporters getting exuberant and delighted?

"It’s a good job we’re here in finals because we do bring the noise...I think it’s pretty poor if they thought that because of the numbers we bring.”