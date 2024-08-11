Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Declan Devine admits Glentoran are “still a couple short” after opening their Premiership campaign with defeat to Crusaders, but insists any potential new arrivals have to be the right fit following a summer revamp at The Oval.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After being appointed Glens chief on a permanent basis in the closing stages of last season, Devine has transformed the squad in East Belfast with 14 players departing, including the likes of Bobby Burns, Luke McCullough and Shay McCartan, while six have came through the door – Daniel Gyollai, Wassim Aouachria, Dylan Connolly and Frankie Hvid all started on Friday night and Charlie Lindsay was introduced off the bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Devine was without experienced duo Marcus Kane and Fuad Sule while last season’s Player of the Year Johnny Russell was also absent through injury, but the ex-Derry City boss still expected more from his squad and admits they could look to do further business before the window shuts.

"Tonight shows that we're still short...we missed out on Fuad Sule and Marcus Kane's leadership qualities tonight, I think that was evident,” he said. "I never felt we were ever in any danger of losing the game but I think we just needed that bit of calmness from experienced heads to say 'settle down, try to put your foot on the ball' and those two guys definitely give you that.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"So I think we're still a couple short but we have to make sure they're the right fit. I thank the fans for they stayed with the team right throughout the 94 minutes. They tried to get us back in the game but we just didn't do enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We understand that it's a new group of players, we understand that we've lost a lot of players...but there's still a higher expectation for the level of performance. When you don't play overly well it's important you don't lose the game and we'd a huge impact on us losing the game in the goal we gave away.