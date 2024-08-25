Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Huddersfield Town manager Michael Duff praised Northern Ireland international Callum Marshall after the teenager marked his maiden League One start by scoring the winning goal against Shrewsbury.

Marshall has joined Huddersfield on a season-long loan deal from West Ham United and already made a significant impact, netting on his debut in a 3-0 EFL Cup triumph over Morecambe and has now followed it up with a first league strike to help Duff’s men continue their perfect start to the new league season.

The 19-year-old has been a standout star for West Ham’s youth teams since swapping Linfield for London in 2022 and was part of the Hammers U18 side that won the 2023 FA Youth Cup, scoring in their 5-1 final win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium – another ex-Blues youth product Josh Briggs was also involved alongside former Coleraine midfielder Patrick Kelly.

His loan move to West Brom didn’t work out last season with Marshall only making three league appearances, but under Duff, who himself earned 24 international caps for Northern Ireland, it appears the talented striker will be given plenty of opportunities to aid his development.

Callum Marshall has impressed in the early stages of his loan move to Huddersfield Town from West Ham United. (Photo by Cameron Howard/Getty Images)

"I think he has earned his start,” Duff told the club’s media channel after Saturday’s success. “When he came in he had a good start against Morecambe after a couple of days training, he impacted the game when he came on last week and he’s had another week of training now so he’s starting to understand what we want.

"We do ask a lot from the centre-forwards in and out of possession and I thought he took his goal really well. That was the thinking (behind starting Marshall) and it’s always nice when they come in and score. I’m really pleased with lots of aspects.”

Duff also hailed Marshall’s immediate impact after scoring against Morecambe earlier this month, saying at the time: “I thought he showed what he is: he’s infectious, he’s energetic, he’s got quality. He’ll be better for the goal because his last loan didn’t work for him but he’s had a start here already and he’s got a goal.

“He’s shown what we brought him in for. He’s a natural goalscorer and goalscorers are goalscorers. He’s struggled in the Championship but it’s a big jump from under-23s football to the top-end of the Championship for a young lad. He got absolutely smashed 10 foot in the air early on and just got up, so he’s a proper Belfast boy, a tough little sod.

“With respect to Cal, he’s not a household name so the players don’t know who he is and now they’ll be like ‘yeah, he’s not bad him’, which creates competition."

Marshall signed a new three-year contract with West Ham in January with Sporting Director Mark Noble saying: "Since signing in 2022, Callum has shown plenty of quality, dedication, and also the potential to push on and forge a place in senior football.