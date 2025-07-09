Ryan Curran headed home the opener for Cliftonville

Jim Magilton credited his Cliftonville players for their “monumental effort” as they secured a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Conference League tie against St Joseph’s.

The Reds held a half-time lead in Gibraltar as Ryan Curran broke the deadlock on 39 minutes with a header from Rory Hale’s delivery.

However, they were dealt with a blow just after the restart when Jack Keaney was dismissed for a foul inside the box, allowing Alvaro Rey to convert from 12 yards.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Cliftonville forged ahead through a penalty of their own as Jonny Addis kept his composure from the spot.

But the lead only lasted a matter of minutes as Rey netted his second of the evening to leave the tie poised ahead of the second leg in north Belfast next week.

“Given the conditions and given what happened in the game, to come away with a 2-2 draw was an outstanding result for us,” said Magilton on the club’s official website.

“It was a monumental effort and the players deserve immense credit. I can’t easily describe the conditions because it was scorching, it was a bowl and it was really tough on them, but I thought their character and resilience shone through.

“We’ve got an opportunity next Thursday at Solitude where we’ve given ourselves a great chance, but both teams have now seen eachother and we’re well aware of the other’s strengths and we have to go again. We actually have to play better, but our structure and discipline was outstanding.”

Keaney’s dismissal gave Cliftonville a tough ask in warm conditions – but Magilton heaped praise on his side’s concentration levels.

He stated: “You can analyse your team, you can maybe analyse the individuals within the team but it’s only when you’re put into that situation that you can actually say the mental fatigue now is huge because they’ve had to concentrate, they’ve had to shift, they’ve had to defend.