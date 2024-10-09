Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From start to finish, it only took a matter of hours for Stephen Baxter to agree a deal to become Carrick Rangers’ new manager and after enjoying a well-earned break following almost two decades with Crusaders, the Irish League legend feels rejuvenated ahead of this new challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baxter took charge of 955 matches across 19 years at the Seaview helm, winning four Irish Cup crowns and three Gibson Cup titles along the way, and having spent his first free summer in quite some time travelling with family, the 59-year-old is back in Premiership management.

He’ll be in the Loughview Leisure Arena dugout for the first time on Saturday when his new side face Coleraine – a task which Baxter has already dedicated hours to – and while briefly stepping away from the game was required, the ex-Linfield striker can’t wait to get going again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was ready for the break,” he reflected. “I think it's five months I've had off, which has been fabulous and allowed me to travel a bit - I've been away in Portugal, France and different places to spend time with family.

Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter. (Photo by Carrick Rangers FC)

"Nineteen years is a long stint for any man at this level and it's constant - it's 52 weeks of the year and you never get away. When you're in the middle of it all you don't get the opportunity to take a step back from it and get that time to reflect because you're moving from one season to the next very quickly and you're always preparing ahead.

"Like all these things, you make decisions based on how you feel at any given time and I needed a break. I said in my head I'd take six months away and when I did the first interviews (after announcing Crusaders departure) I said I'd take a break and never mentioned the word retirement, but it followed me around like a bad smell in a week or two.

"I knew in my own head that I'd do something. I was 58 and never going to step away and do nothing because I've always been too busy a person for that - I was never going to sit and watch daytime TV! I still feel I've something to give and that's why I'm back in the hotseat."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On how the opportunity to become Carrick boss came about, Baxter added: "It all happened very quickly. I received a phone call one morning, met them at lunchtime and three hours later it was done and dusted.”

Baxter takes over a team that only broke their eight-game Premiership losing run by beating Cliftonville 2-0 on Saturday with the County Antrim outfit sitting just one point above bottom side Loughgall.

It has been an unpredictable top-flight campaign with Ballymena United, who were 12 minutes away from being relegated last term, occupying top spot while Dungannon Swifts sit third.

As a neutral, Baxter has enjoyed every moment of the Irish League madness, but is now excited by the challenge of dragging Carrick up the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been wonderful, hasn't it?" he said. “Watching from afar with no vested interest, it has been exciting to see some of the so-called lesser teams mixing it with the big boys and picking up some really good results.

"The league looks in a really healthy place and I'm enjoying seeing new faces and new players all bringing something different to the league.

"I'm excited about this challenge - it's a different challenge. Whilst a lot of the hype is around the first-team and what you're trying to do week to week, there's a much bigger picture for a manager and that's building a football club.