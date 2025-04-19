'I was told I was mad signing him': Niall Currie delighted as 'one of my best ever signings' extends Portadown stay
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
After arriving from Crusaders in 2023, Thompson led the Ports to Premiership promotion last season and also played a key role in their run to the BetMcLean Cup final, where Currie’s men were ultimately beaten by Linfield.
Thompson was named 2023/24 Championship Player of the Year at the Ulster Footballer of the Year awards alongside being included in the second-tier’s Team of the Year and also collected Portadown’s Player of the Year prize.
The 34-year-old, who previously enjoyed spells at Lisburn Distillery and Ballymena United, has made 31 Premiership appearances this season as Currie’s side enjoyed a solid return to life in the top-flight, but will miss Portadown’s remaining two matches due to a shoulder injury.
Thompson has followed the likes of Josh Ukek and Ahu Obhakhan in signing an extended Ports deal and Currie revealed he went against advice when originally acquiring the midfield maestro.
"I’m so happy to get this man for another year!” Currie told the club’s website. “I was told I was mad signing him two years ago because of his injury record, but I did and he’s been one of my best ever signings.
"A leader, a winner and fantastic to have around the changing rooms.
“He has a shoulder injury that has ruled him out the rest of the season but has shown this season he has plenty left in my opinion.
"A leader, captain and legend, and as a man he epitomises everything we want to keep moving forward.”
On his new deal, Thompson said: “I am delighted to be here for another season and am thankful to the manager and club for offering me the chance to play another year here.
“It’s no secret how much I have enjoyed this past two years representing Portadown, having the opportunity to captain this club has been something I am extremely proud of.
“Thanks to our supporters for their continued support.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.