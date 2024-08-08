Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having gone through severe surgery complications while having his appendix removed, Ryan McNickle’s journey from the Amateur League to Championship star with Newry City has not only helped give him a renewed appreciation for football, but life itself.

While completing a coaching course, McNickle began to feel pain but decided to push through and when it came to attending hospital to get an assessment, he assumed it wouldn’t be anything major and that a course of antibiotics would have him back on his feet.

However, the next morning he was laying on an operating table and when things went wrong, the talented footballer was forced into a second corrective surgery with McNickle admitting “I was very close to not being here”.

Flash forward a few years and that experience has helped shape life decisions ever since, including this summer when Newry manager Barry Gray called McNickle two days after the Premier Intermediate League season had finished to signal his interest.

Ryan McNickle alongside Barry Gray after joining Newry City earlier this summer. PIC: Brendan Monaghan Photography

The 24-year-old had scored 19 goals across competitions in his maiden campaign with Lisburn Distillery having previously impressed for Wellington Rec, netting 32 times in the 2022/23 campaign with confidence beginning to flow once again.

An opportunity to take his chance in the Championship was too good to turn down and he’s looking to help Newry secure their Premiership return at the first time of asking.

"I was doing a coaching badge and came to the end of it and didn't want to not do the assessments, so I pushed through it and it came to a point where I was lying in bed for a long time,” McNickle reflects on his appendix issues. “I went down to the hospital and they said it probably wouldn't be anything too bad, but the next morning I needed surgery straight away.

"It came as a shock and I had to have another surgery because there were things that went wrong during the first one...I was very close to not being here. It was a crazy experience.

"Welly Rec did so much to help us through that period. When you go through something like that you don't want to just be comfortable - you want to push on. You only have so many years in football and you want to push yourself to see how high you can get. The Premiership is the target at this rate."

There can be little doubt about just how much McNickle wants to succeed – he’s making the 120-mile round trip to the Showgrounds from his hometown of Larne multiple times per week and has given up his full-time job as Community Engagement Officer at Larne Football Club to throw himself fully into this venture.

"I'm giving up a full-time job, but I've my own (coaching) business which I wanted to give a real good go,” he added. “It came at a good time because I can go and play football at a good standard and also push on my business at the same time.

"I went to Larne Football Club about this decision because I'm giving up that job to come and play for Newry...it wouldn't work out because it would have been too much. When I went to the General Manager and CEO at Larne, they know what I've been through so they encouraged me to go for it. They were really supportive."

McNickle has enjoyed every moment of the professional environment which Gray has helped create at Newry and admits the targets are very much set on Championship glory.

"Most Championship clubs will say the same thing of aiming for promotion and all of our lads are set on not wanting to just get promotion, but we want to win the league,” he said. “We know it won't be easy because it's a tough league where fitness and physicality are very important...there'll be games where you win comfortably but also games where you have to slog it out for a 1-0 win.