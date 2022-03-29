Ian Baraclough says defeat ‘won’t burst Northern Ireland’s bubble’

Northern Ireland were on the wrong end of a result at home – and conceded their first goals at Windsor Park – since the United States won 2-1 in Belfast in March 2021, but this was a game Baraclough’s side could and perhaps should have won given the number of chances they created.

Instead, a mistake from Niall McGinn gifted Roland Sallai with a 56th-minute goal and Hungary goalkeeper Denes Dibusz made a string of saves in a frantic finish.

“I’m disappointed to lose, first and foremost,” Baraclough said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland's Craig Cathcart and Jordan Thompson after the final whistle at Windsor Park.

“I felt it was a game where we could have come away talking about a win – the chances we created, how many times we worked the goalkeeper, good chances as well.

“On the balance of play, yes they had more possession, but their chances were from outside the box. I think I remember Bailey (Peacock-Farrell) making one save down to his left and that was all he had to do apart from pick the ball out of the net from a mistake of ours.

“That happens. It’s disappointing to make so many chances and not get something from the night… But it’s not going to burst our bubble. We can get together in June and go and do well in the Nations League.”

Steven Davis hit the outside of the post early on and the first half ended with McGinn bringing a save out of Dibusz.

Dion Charles wanted a penalty seconds after coming on as a half-time substitute, going down under a challenge from Adam Lang inside the area, but it was Hungary celebrating when McGinn under-hit a pass and Sallai rounded Peacock-Farrell to score.

“Just no blame on him,” Baraclough said when asked what he had told McGinn when he came off the pitch.

“He’s done enough for this country to be forgiven for something like that. Mistakes can happen. I say it to the players all the time – don’t be fearful of making mistakes.

“Tonight Niall’s made a mistake and it ends up in the back of the net. It happens.

“The biggest compliment I can pay the lads is it felt like a qualifier,” Baraclough added.

“It was a friendly but if you looked at that and not know what it was for you’d see a group of players desperate to win, desperate to get a result at all costs.”

-------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

Visit

https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.