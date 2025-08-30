Newington now sit four games without a win across the Playr-Fit Championship – with Jay Donnelly scoring to split home goals from Adetobi Jinadu and James Convie on Saturday.

The 2-1 victory for hosts Annagh extended the perfect start to the Irish League second-tier season and left Ciaran McGurgan’s men back on top of the table.

Annagh had Odhran Skelton sent off late on but Newington failed to maximise the man advantage.

Here’s the verdict of Newington boss Paul Hamilton:

THE DONNELLY BROTHERS...

"They (Jay and Ruaidhri) will be there or thereabouts, they do it in training.

"If we supply them in a way we should do we'll be scoring more goals.

"But, credit to them today, they work hard, they don't stop.

"They get stuck in and do the hard yards.

"If you give them chances, they will take them.

"It's just creating the chances."

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"Conditions played a bit of a factor but just bitterly disappointed we didn't get something out of the game.

"Coming down here with the right frame of mind and set up well...but obviously not to be.

"Sometimes that's all it takes...that wee bit of quality, so fair play to the Annagh, that's four out of four.

"They're doing well, it's very hard to come down to their house and take anything.

"Our defending wasn't great today, to be honest, with their two goals.

"We got one back and we huffed and puffed but couldn't get over the line.”

ZERO WINS FROM FOUR GAMES...

"The last couple of results, we're not far off it.

"But I'll go back to defensively we just need to tighten up in different areas collectively.

"We'll always be grounded but you want to compete in every game.

"I always aim high over the years.

"With our squad they need to learn quicker because you can't give teams at this level chances like that and expect to get away with it.

"Just a wee bit of frustration on our behalf because we were doing so well.

"When Annagh scored their first goal it was soft.

"If somebody scored a wonder goal from 30 yards…

"But it was soft.

"We'll talk about it and watch it back again then, hopefully, iron out what we need to iron out.

"We're not too far away...but we need to get there.

"The boys will keep working hard in training, we'll dust ourselves down and go again.

"We'll analyse it and hopefully turn it around...I want three points."

NEWINGTON: Rian Brown, Richard Gowdy, Ruaidhri Donnelly, Darren Stuart, Tony McIlhone, Callum Parker, Nathan Watters, Conan McAuley, Aaron Corish, Joe Gorman, Jay Donnelly.