IFA confirm Irish Cup semi-final postponement as Glentoran make arbitration move

Newry City lost last month’s quarter-final tie to the Glens but a subsequent protest was upheld by the Irish FA Challenge Cup Committee regarding Joe Crowe’s status as an ineligible player in the match.

Following the dismissal by IFA officials of an appeal against expulsion from Glentoran, an April 13 date was arranged for Newry to face Ballymena United at Mourneview Park.

However, the Irish FA have now confirmed Glentoran’s move towards arbitration and, as a result, the decision to call off the Ballymena date with Newry.

Glentoran's Joe Crowe. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

“The Irish FA can confirm that an arbitration referral from Glentoran FC has been received today,” read the statement. “The referral comes after the Irish FA’s Appeals Board dismissed an appeal by Glentoran against the decision of the Irish FA Challenge Cup Committee to uphold a protest lodged by Newry City AFC.

“It means the second semi-final in this season’s Samuel Gelston’s Whiskey Irish Cup (Newry City/Glentoran v Ballymena United) will now not be played on Wednesday 13 April as was provisionally scheduled.

“The Irish FA will communicate the arrangements for the outstanding semi-final tie when a timeline for arbitration has been determined.”