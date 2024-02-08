The Clearer Water Irish Cup trophy. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

A statement released after Monday’s meeting confirmed the following:

"The Irish FA Challenge Cup Committee met this evening and unanimously agreed not to uphold the protest received from Ards FC in relation to their Clearer Water Irish Cup round six tie against Institute on Saturday 3 February 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The decision by the Challenge Cup Committee means Institute will play Linfield in the quarter-finals of this season's Irish Cup.”

Mikhail Kennedy’s goal at The Brandywell last weekend settled the match in the favour of Institute over Ards to set up a dream home clash with Linfield.

However, Ards lodged a protest with the Irish Football Association.

National World sister title The Derry Journal earlier on Monday reported it's understood teenage midfielder Oisin Devlin - currently on loan at Institute from Larne - was a late addition to the substitutes' bench after originally being omitted from the squad when 'Stute updated the Comet Football Management System, the registration database used by the IFA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ards' case centres around Devlin not being named on 'Stute's original team sheet and when assessing the Comet system after the game, club officials claimed manager John Bailie was not informed of the change which breaches the Irish FA Challenge Cup Rule 7C.