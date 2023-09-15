Watch more videos on Shots!

The Lurgan Blues confirmed on Wednesday night in a statement that Hamilton had ‘vacated the post of manager with immediate effect’.

It capped days of speculation around his future as boss at Mourneview Park following a start to the Irish League campaign which returned four points and one win from seven fixtures.

Although a return to management would appear likely at some point given Hamilton’s reputation in the game, the 42-year-old former Northern Ireland international has kept open his options as a player.

Gary Hamilton as Glenavon manager during this season's Sports Direct Premiership. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker)

Statistics show Hamilton last featured on the pitch for Glenavon with a brief substitute appearance in February’s Irish Cup tie against H&W Welders.

However, the Irish Football Association’s ‘Football NI’ app now shows Hamilton registered as a player with Mid-Ulster Football League club Hill Street.

The Lurgan-based side managed by Hamilton’s brother Mark plays in Division One of the Mid-Ulster level.

Hill Street’s next fixture is a Saturday trip to Caledon Rovers but no-one from the club was available for comment.

Hamilton was considered one of the game’s most talented players during his impressive career.

Although simply having Hamilton registered on the system does not guarantee he will ever appear for Hill Street on the pitch, it is a development which has already generated widespread conversation within football circles.

Glenavon’s official statement on Wednesday read as follows: “Glenavon Football Club confirms that following discussions during this week Gary Hamilton has vacated the post of Manager with immediate effect.

“The Board of Directors sincerely thanks Gary for his twelve years as Manager.

"The Hamilton era included many memorable moments which will be part of our Club’s history including two Irish Cup triumphs, four 3rd place finishes in the Premiership and European qualification on four occasions.

“The Board wishes Gary every good fortune in the future.

“As a consequence of Gary Hamilton’s departure Assistant Manager Paul McAreavey and coaches Mark Ferguson and Chris Atkinson have resigned.