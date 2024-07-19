'I’ll always be thankful' - Former Northern Ireland, Luton Town, West Ham United, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers striker Iain Dowie meets ambulance staff that saved his life
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dowie enjoyed a successful playing career, earning 59 international caps alongside representing the likes of Luton Town, West Ham United, Southampton, Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers at club level.
It was during an exercise class in Chorley, Lancashire earlier this year, which he attended with wife Debbie, that Dowie fell ill and required immediate attention from gym members before the North West Ambulance Service arrived on the scene.
That quick response ultimately saved Dowie’s life and he was able to meet those responsible this month to thank them in person.
"I went to a spin class and I was doing a climb I’m told and about eight or 12 minutes in I don’t remember anything,” he told Sky Sports. “I had a full cardiac arrest that I understand for between three to six minutes my heart stopped.
“The brilliant people in the gym had a defibrillator and then the people from North West Ambulance turned up and from that moment they looked after me brilliantly.
“When I woke up my two boys were beside me and that’s when it gets to you because you can see they are incredibly emotional and you’ve allowed me to spend time with them now which is something I’ll always be thankful for. In your darkest hour, the NHS is good beyond belief.”
Former Crystal Palace manager Dowie also works as Football Relationships Director at Irish League side Larne and was at Inver Park to watch them lift a second consecutive Premiership crown last season.
"I’ve got an ICD (implantable cardioverter defibrillator) fitted and that has a 16-year battery,” he added. “I feel fine and have done a lot of walking – I walked 350kms in May so I’m just trying to keep myself in good shape.”
Research shows that fewer than one in 10 people will survive an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest and Dowie is backing a campaign for more to learn crucial CPR skills which could help save many others that were in the same position as him.
"It’s something that is difficult to comprehend,” he said. “I didn’t know that nine out of 10 people died, but they do, so I was very lucky – I could have been out on a walk when it happened.
"It’s (CPR) very much in my mind now. Learn how to do CPR, learn how to use a defibrillator and that will change a lot of people’s lives.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.