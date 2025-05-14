'I’m so happy he came home to us': Niall Currie praises 'great guy' as Portadown exit is confirmed

Darren Murphy has made his first signing as Loughgall manager after confirmation of Dougie Wilson’s arrival from Portadown.

The 31-year-old spent the past two seasons at Shamrock Park, helping Niall Currie’s side achieve top-flight promotion after winning the Championship title last year and also started in their BetMcLean Cup final defeat to Linfield.

Wilson, who began his senior career at Hull City before enjoying further spells at Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United, made 14 Premiership appearances during the most recent campaign but seen involvement limited due to a solid defensive partnership formed between Baris Altintop and Lewis MacKinnon.

Having also played in an Irish Cup final for Ballymena and won the League Cup with Dungannon in 2018, Wilson brings significant experience to Lakeview Park as Murphy looks to mastermind Loughgall’s immediate Premiership return.

Dougie Wilson has joined Loughgall from Portadown. (Photo by Loughgall FC)

The club posted on social media: “We are delighted to announce the signing of defender Dougie Wilson who arrives upon the expiry of his contract with Portadown FC at the end of this season. Welcome to the Lakeview Blues Dougie.”

Currie also praised outgoing Wilson, who made 40 appearances in total for Portadown, scoring four goals in the process, including a dramatic late equaliser against Coleraine.

"We thank Dougie hugely, a great guy and I’m so happy he came home to us,” Currie told the club’s website. “We wish him every success in his new journey.”

A further Portadown statement read: “Everyone at Portadown Football Club echoes the manager’s comments and want to place on record our sincere thanks to Dougie for his commitment and contribution to Portadown Football Club over the past two seasons.”

Another summer departure from Shamrock Park is goalkeeper Jordan Williamson, who had joined in January following a spell with Amateur League outfit Lower Shankill.

Williamson played in two consecutive Irish Cup finals for Ballymena before earning a return to Crusaders in 2023.

Having recovered from injury, the 29-year-old returned to Northern Ireland’s top-flight with the Ports, largely playing back-up to Aaron McCarey, but made two Premiership appearances.

"Portadown Football Club can confirm that Jordan Williamson has departed the club by mutual consent,” the club posted. “Jordan joined the club in January 2025 following a spell with NAFL Division 2B outfit Lower Shankill, making two appearances.