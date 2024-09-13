John Nellis’ working life started with raking bunkers at the picturesque Royal County Down course which is hosting this week’s Irish Open, but his career has since went in a very different direction, racking up over one million YouTube subscribers while recording videos with some of the world’s biggest footballers, including Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Nellis has exploded onto the football social media scene in recent years – his channel, which contains a mix of short-form content alongside long-form masterpieces, amassing a whopping near 1.4billion views and the most recent video has once again caught the attention of many.

The Newcastle native, who also previously worked in air traffic control before leaving to pursue a full-time YouTube career, posted what he called “the biggest video of my life” on Tuesday with French icon Mbappe playing a starring role.

Nellis guided his friend, wearing a blindfold and noise cancelling headphones, from Lille to Paris via train and walked the streets, taking in famous sights like the Eiffel Tower and Arc de Triomphe before a meeting with Mbappe.

Newcastle's John Nellis with Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe at a recent video shoot. PIC: John Nellis

It’s fair to say pal Leo got the shock of his life when removing the blindfold 10 hours later to be greeted by arguably the world’s current best player and Nellis explained just how much work goes into a video of this magnitude.

“Weeks go into it,” he reflected. “Three of us work full-time.

"The ideation and structuring of what we hope to shoot takes day's work for three people and then shooting it takes at least a full day, flying over takes a day, but editing takes weeks. There's constant chopping and changing and we send it off to strategists who talk through every second of the video and what can be added.

"We try and do these unique ideas because players can be jaded from doing media all the time and we know it can be a bit of a chore, so it's about catching them off guard or having some fun with it, rather than asking where they're going to finish in the league.

"I wasn't nervous about meeting Kylian Mbappe the person, but what I'm more nervous about in a situation like that is we have to get the video right and there's so much at stake for the video...if we don't reveal it right, if the blindfold comes off at the wrong time, if our friend gets an inkling, then the video is ruined – that's where the pressure comes in because you only have one take."

His meeting with Mbappe is just the latest in a line of superb videos produced by Nellis and team – he trained with Champions League outfit Red Bull Salzburg in April, earlier that month met with Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane and last year tried to track down David Beckham with fish and chips in Miami. Oh, and there was also the time he played FIFA in a stunt plane.

Nellis didn’t plan for his life to look this way, but admits it’s a dream come true getting to rub shoulders with some of the world’s most famous people and turn these ideas into reality.

"I'm ultimately living the dream of every kid who is into football,” he added. “I'm off meeting the biggest players in the world and playing in the most iconic stadiums.

"Kids these days want to be a YouTuber and I've sort of just fallen into it - this wasn't planned! It's crazy. There's a lot of travel and times where you're really busy, but I remind myself that I'm off to play at Old Trafford or meet whoever it is.

"It's a dream job and I want it to last as long as it can. It's not like a job where you do it until you're 65 and then retire - I don't know what's next year never mind three years down the line. The uncertainty is a bit daunting but it's exciting."

Hitting one million subscribers is a significant moment – only about 0.028% of channels have passed that mark – with those who achieve it presented with a gold plaque and Nellis has since gone beyond 1.2million.

With new ideas locked and loaded featuring more big names in the sporting world, Nellis is looking to keep hitting new heights while celebrating the key moments throughout a remarkable journey, which he admits would be capped off by recording with Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo.

"You can look back on WhatsApp messages between the team I work with and there were so many times we said 'ah, we'll get one million someday',” he said. “To finally do it was mental, but as you achieve goals you're always looking at the next.

"I know we'll get to five million if we don't stop - it might just take us some time. You're always looking at the next thing so I made a point at one million to celebrate it.

"We didn't have a party at 100k, but for one million I got 60 or 70 friends together to celebrate. I'm guilty, and I'm sure others are, of achieving something and then looking straight to the next thing. I've done that throughout YouTube so I knew we needed to mark it.

"We've a couple of our next ideas locked in which are being edited and it's always about doing things that can go as big as possible.

"The Mbappe one has to be the biggest video we've ever done. On a personal level that video shows we can work with the biggest celebrities, athletes and stars on the planet. Kylian Mbappe is a superstar and it doesn't get much bigger.