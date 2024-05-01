Immaculata celebrate success over Crumlin Star in the McComb’s Coach Travel Intermediate Cup final. (Photo by Irish Football Association)

​McConnell made his mark to cancel out a Marc Walsh first-half effort for visitors Dergview at Holm Park in the fight for Championship status.

Stefan Lavery had a penalty kick saved by Shane O’Gara and, in the closing stages, Shea Geraghty hit the crossbar for promotion-chasing Armagh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armagh secured second spot in the Player-Fit Premier Intermediate League – and a play-off shot – on Saturday by battling back from 2-0 down against 10-man Lisburn Distillery.

Lavery’s brace and a Bradley Okaidja finish left Armagh with three points and winning momentum heading into last night in front of home support.

In contrast, Dergview made the trip to Armagh aiming to rebuild confidence from a Playr-Fit Championship campaign that returned just six league wins across 38 games.

Dergview will now host Armagh City on Friday for the second-leg clash from 8 o’clock with the outcome still very much in the balance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ARMAGH CITY: Conner Byrne, Shea Geraghty, Jordan King, Igor Rutkowski, Matthew Butler, Jack Clarke, Ethan Jordan, Stefan Lavery, Noeem Oladunjoye, Scott McCann, Ben Mullen.

Subs: Anton Reilly, Andrew Wilson, Conor Mullen, Marc McConnell, Ethan Doogan-Ballantine, Calum Macgregor, Bradley Okaidja.

DERGVIEW: Shane O'Gara, Jack Parke, Garth Falconer, Keith Cowan, Corey McLaughlin, Damian Duffey, Gabriel Aduaka, Marc Walsh, Sean McDonagh, Gareth Harkin, Padraig Lynch.

Subs: Dylan Doherty, Jonathan McKeown, Niall Fielding, Joshua Maxwell, Joel Gibson, Shaun McDermott, Ronan McKinley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the Intermediate Cup final, Immaculata secured a first McComb Travel Intermediate Cup prize in club history thanks to penalty shoot-out success over Crumlin Star.

The two Amateur League rivals met at the National Stadium at Windsor Park and served up a scoreless draw across normal and extra-time.

Ruairi Murray proved key between the posts for Immaculata – with the winning side’s spot-kick scorers Brian McCaul, Brendan Shannon, Conor Glenholmes and Padraig Adams.

Aidan McNeill, Joe McNeill and Kevin Trainor were successful for Star in the 4-3 tally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Immaculata suffered a first-half red card when Gary McVicker was sent off.

CRUMLIN STAR: Ciaran McNeill, Matthew Devine, Aidan McNeill, Niall Hawkins (captain), Aidan Lillis, Joseph McNeill, Mark Lyons, Samuel McBurney, Kevin Lynch, James Doyle, Stephen Smyth.

Subs: David Fearon, Kevin Trainor, Noel Halfpenny, Patrick McIlkenny, Eogan Corrigan, Paul Scullion, Paul Fisher.

IMMACULATA: Ruairi Murray, James Haughey, Caomhan Slane, Padraig Adams (captain), Brian McCaul, Emmett Templeton, Emmet Fallon, Gary McVicker, Brendan Shannon, Brian Kennedy, Conor Hand.