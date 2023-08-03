In last week’s first-leg performance, which boss Baxter described as “right up there with anything we've done at Seaview ever”, Crusaders drew 2-2 with the 26-time Norwegian champions as Philip’s Lowry’s 11th minute strike and a second-half Erlend Reitan own goal kept hopes of progression alive.

This will mark the third Crues trip to Rosenborg in the past 11 years with the hosts winning 1-0 and 7-2 in their previous two meetings, and while expecting a tough challenge, Baxter believes anything is possible.

"If we can play 15 men there's probably a great chance!" he quipped. "We're under no illusions that this team pass the ball, keep it well and we're going onto a really big pitch.

Crusaders players celebrate equalising after a deflected shot from Billy Joe Burns during their Europa Conference League qualifier against Rosenborg at Seaview, Belfast. PIC: Andrew McCarroll/ Pacemaker Press

"We've been out there twice already so know the size of the pitch.

"They'll be confident and very happy leaving here 2-2. They pass it great, are quick in transition, the way they work off the two sides is real quality - we know that.

"In football, you just never know. If we can hold a shape of some description and produce a couple of magic moments from a free-kick, corner or whatever the case may be, who knows.

"In football, you never say never."

Crusaders have made it through to the second round of European qualification for the third consecutive time but will now set their sights on creating a piece of club history by progressing a stage beyond their previous best.

The Seaview outfit had their quest for group stage football ended by Wolves and Basel in recent years but Lowry puts the improved results for Irish League teams down to an added belief and professionalism.

"I think it comes from a bit more belief,” he said. "Ten or 15 years ago you sort of knew you never had much of a chance with the way the draws were.

"The introduction of the Conference League with that bonus where you can get through rounds and get yourself a positive footing going forward.

"We've drawn some monster teams over the years but you just have to watch games on TV with big teams playing against minnows and if you can keep it compact we know we can score goals against any team.

"It doesn't matter if you're a brilliant defender or an Irish League defender - if a ball is coming on top of you and Jordan Owens is running at you at full pace it doesn't matter if you're playing in Norway, England or the Irish League, you'll struggle against it.

"It comes from belief and certainly the professionalism is getting better across the league.

"The training facilities are improving and that's starting to show on the European stage."

Lowry says Crusaders aren’t scared of taking on Rosenborg in the Lerkendal Stadion, which has a capacity of 21,400, this evening and dreams of pulling off an incredible upset.

"The task will inevitably be much more difficult in their own backyard but that's not to say we keep it tight, cross one ball in and it goes in the net - stranger things have happened,” he added. "For us it will be about coming up with another game plan and trying to execute it the best we can.