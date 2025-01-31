In-form Championship star insists club must maintain same Irish Cup mentality as shown in Premiership giant-killings
John Bailie’s side were one of three Championship clubs to progress past Premiership opposition in the previous round when Steele’s first half penalty helped set up a 2-1 win at the Showgrounds and with the way the draw has fallen, at least two clubs from beneath the top-flight will reach the quarter-finals.
Ards were in a similar position last season when their upset of defending champions Crusaders set up an all-Championship clash with Institute, who progressed into a last-eight encounter against eventual finalists Linfield.
Having missed out on an opportunity for a dream cup run 12 months ago, Steele wants to deliver for the club’s supporters this time around and insists Ards must maintain the same mentality against Moyola, who sit sixth in the Premier Intermediate League, that they had in previous contests against some of Northern Ireland’s biggest teams.
"It would be massive for the club (to progress),” he said. “Last year we did really well to beat Crusaders and then drew Institute and got put out by them.
"We were all a bit disappointed because it was a great opportunity to get into the quarter-final and then they got drawn against Linfield. That was an opportunity missed and we want to right the wrongs of last year and go a step further.
"When we went into matches against Crusaders and Ballymena we were underdogs and you're thinking 'we're going to have to defend well and take our chances'.
"When you come into this sort of game it's a bit more like the league and you have to take the initiative to break these teams down.
"We've done that work in training...we're going to have to keep the ball well, move them around to create opportunities and spaces because we know they are going to be an incredibly hard team to break down.
"They'll have a similar mentality to what we had when we played the Premiership teams and it's going to be a grind.
"If even a few of us don't show up with the right mentality thinking this is done and dusted then we'll have no chance because we know how good of a team they'll be. We need to go in with the same mentality that we did against Ballymena."
Steele, who previously spent time of the books of Watford and Crystal Palace, has been one of Ards’ standout stars this term, scoring four times in his last four matches, including a brace in last weekend’s league draw with Ballinamallard United.
"Over the past two months I've played in a slightly different position behind the striker and I've really enjoyed getting into the box and positions to score,” he added. “I've been happy that when the chances came I've been able to take them and I've been able to take a couple of penalties, which helps with confidence when you're in front of goal.
"At the start of the season I set myself the target of trying to hit 10 goals and I think at the moment I have eight in all competitions so I'm on target.
"I'd be very disappointed now if I didn't hit 12 or 13 now at least. I'm happy that I've been taking the chances and I just want to push on."
