David Fisher has signed a new contract with Glentoran. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

The 22-year-old joined from AFC Wimbledon last summer, signing an initial one-year deal, and had attracted interest from other clubs after kicking off 2024 by scoring seven goals in as many appearances, including a hat-trick in their 6-0 Premiership victory over Coleraine.

He also netted in Saturday’s 2-2 draw against Carrick Rangers, bringing his season league tally to nine, and Fisher admits he’s “delighted” to have penned his new contract.

"I’m delighted to extend my stay at the Glens and I’m looking forward to the rest of the season,” he said. “We’ve some massive games ahead with the Irish Cup and Europe all to play for.”

Boss Warren Feeney has long been an admirer of Fisher after managing against him during his time in charge of Welling United while the attacker played for Hampton & Richmond Borough.

Speaking after last month’s victory over Crusaders, where Fisher scored in a 2-1 triumph, the former Northern Ireland international admitted he was keen to secure his services longer term – something which he has now achieved.

"I know what Fish is about and you look at what Maidstone did (beating Ipswich Town in the FA Cup) – that was the league I was in and there are lots of very good players over there,” he said at the time. “He’s a good player is David and he only turned 22.

"His goal-to-game ratio since he came in is something like one in two matches which is phenomenal for any striker. I’m probably his biggest critic being a striker myself where I want more, but he’s enjoying his football.

"I’m not going to lie there is interest in him. He’s loving it here and I said to him that you’re at a massive club here and have fans that support you and singing his name.

"We will be trying to tie him down because he will score goals. We have good players here – I want good players and want to bring more in. He’s certainly enjoying his football.

"He's a big, physical boy, but he also has great feet. I knew he had goals in his locker because I'd seen enough of him over there.