IN PICTURES: The best moments of Tiernan Lynch's historic Larne reign after leaving for Derry City

Lynch took over alongside brother Seamus ahead of the 2017/18 season with the Inver Reds languishing in the Championship and seven years later departs on the back of consecutive Premiership titles and with the County Antrim outfit competing in the UEFA Conference League.
According to Marshall Gillespie, 48-year-old Lynch took charge of 348 games, winning 203 and drawing 66 during a memorable tenure at Inver Park.
From title celebrations to European victories, here are some of Lynch’s best moments from his time at Larne.
1. Larne win Championship title
Less than two years after taking over, Tiernan Lynch guided Larne to the Championship title, securing their Premiership return for the first time since 2008. They lifted the 2018/19 second-tier title having won 26 of 32 league matches, scoring 87 goals and conceding just 19 in the process. Photo: PressEye/Jonathan Porter
2. Larne collect first Co Antrim Shield
Larne won their first Co Antrim Shield in December 2020 when Jeff Hughes scored the winning penalty in a shootout success over Glentoran at Seaview Photo: Inpho/Stephen Hamilton
3. European play-off win
Larne secure their passage into Europa Conference League qualifying after beating Cliftonville in a play-off final in June 2021 Photo: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton
4. First European win at Inver Park
From the Championship to Europe, Larne celebrated their first European win at Inver Park when they defeated Welsh outfit Bala Town in 2021/22 Europa Conference League qualifying Photo: INPHO/Presseye/Brian Little
