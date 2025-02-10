Glentoran manager Declan Devine declared Danny Amos “exceptional” following confirmation of the defender’s contract extension.

The 25-year-old left-back has put to paper on a deal keeping him tied to the Glens until the close of the 2025/26 campaign.

The former Northern Ireland under 21 international has attracted plaudits for his performances since arriving in August 2024 – with four goals and seven assists across 30 appearances to date, including a spectacular strike in the recent Sports Direct Premiership win over Dungannon Swifts.

"Signing this contract extension is an incredible feeling,” said Amos, who counts Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Grimsby Town as former clubs. “It allows me to put any speculation about my future to rest and focus entirely on what promises to be an exciting and crucial period for the team.

Glentoran's Danny Amos celebrates a contract extension with the Irish League club. (Photo by Richard Trainor Photography)

"With key league fixtures ahead, as well as the BetMcLean Cup final and the Clearer Water Irish Cup quarter-final, we have everything to play for.

“One of the key reasons I committed my future to Glentoran is Declan Devine and his plans for the club.

"His short-term ambition is clear, he wants us to win the BetMcLean Cup final, the Clearer Water Irish Cup and finish as high as possible in the league.

“But, just as importantly, his long-term plan is to build a team that can sustain success, develop as a group and bring this club back to where it belongs.

"I have no doubt that under his leadership, we can achieve great things.

"From the moment I arrived at the BetMcLean Oval, I’ve felt at home.

"This has been an outstanding first season so far and I’ve loved every moment of my football here.

"This is a special club with a fantastic squad of players, an outstanding manager and coaching staff and incredibly passionate supporters...I’m determined to ensure we finish the season on a high by securing a strong league position and, hopefully, add more silverware to this great club."

Amos joins David Fisher, Daniel Gyollai, Andrew Mills, James Singleton, James Douglas, Cameron Palmer and Devine in signing fresh deals.

“We are absolutely delighted that Danny has committed his future to Glentoran,” said Devine. “Since his arrival, he’s been exceptional on and off the pitch.

"His left foot is a wand and his ability to produce something special at any moment makes him an invaluable asset...he has already provided crucial goals and assists this season, quickly making him a firm fan favourite.

“Securing Danny for at least another season is a huge statement of intent that reflects our ambition to build something special here.

"Retaining top-quality players like Danny is vital and his influence, both defensively and offensively, is a major asset...I have no doubt he will remain a key part of our success moving forward.”

The January transfer window also included the arrivals of Joe Thomson, Christie Pattisson, Shane McEleney, Ciarán Coll and Nathaniel Ferris.

“It’s fantastic to secure Danny’s future at the club,” said Paul Millar, Glentoran’s sporting director. “He has been a key player so far this season and his commitment to what we’re building here is a testament to the work being done by Declan and his coaching staff.

“Danny’s quality as a player is undeniable...he brings so much to this team.

"His technical ability, composure on the ball and attacking threat from left-back have been crucial this season...his pinpoint deliveries have created and scored crucial goals, while his defensive ability makes him a standout performer at both ends of the pitch.

“Our owner, Ali Pour, has been clear in his backing of our plans to build a competitive squad and securing Danny’s future was one of our key objectives.