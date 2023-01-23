The 36-year-old joined the Windsor Park club in 2005 and has gone on to make over 700 appearances for the reigning Danske Bank Premiership champions.

During an illustrious career, Mulgrew has won 10 league titles, seven Irish Cup crowns and three County Antrim Shields while also being named Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association and Ulster Footballer of the Year for his performances in the 2016/17 campaign.

The midfielder also made two appearances for Northern Ireland, playing in 2010 friendlies against Turkey and Chile under Nigel Worthington.

Linfield legend Jamie Mulgrew with a special shirt presentation to mark his 700th match

His contract was due to expire at the end of this season but the extension will keep Mulgrew at the club until at least the summer of 2024.

“I’m delighted to confirm that Jamie Mulgrew has today agreed a further one-year contract extension, to take effect on the expiry of his existing contract at the end of this season,” Blues manager David Healy said on the club’s official website. "Jamie is an influential figure at the club and his hunger to succeed remains undiminished.

"He’s an inspirational captain and leader, on and off the pitch and he keeps himself in great condition and fitness, to have been able to play in 38 of our 44 games so far this season.

"His form this season is as good as it was when I first walked through the door over seven years ago and he believes he can continue to make a meaningful contribution as a player in the squad for another season.

"Having played in over 700 games for the club, his vast experience will continue to be of major benefit and I’m delighted to be able to continue working with him.

"He’s a hugely popular and honest player and captain and the news of this contract extension is a huge boost to everyone at the club, ahead of a huge derby game at Seaview tomorrow night.

"He’s a superb role model to our younger players and his status as one of the all-time legends at the club is already assured.”