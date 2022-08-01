Injury blow for Ballymena United ahead of new season

The Sky Blues initially feared the striker would be missing for several months.

But after further assessment McDaid is now expected to return in the coming weeks.

“It’s much better news than what we first thought,” boss David Jeffrey told the club’s YouTube channel.

David McDaid joined Ballymena United from Larne in the summer but looks set to miss he start of the season after picking up a thigh injury

“To be honest when I got the news on the way home from Tobermore on Tuesday night past I was very much fearing the worst.

“I spoke with David first thing the next morning.

“Thankfully the injury has settled. On the second assessment from Gary Crosby, our physio, it is not as bad as we first feared.

“So now we’re talking weeks rather than months.”

Despite not playing McDaid was part of the Ballymena squad which travelled to Fermanagh on Saturday for a double header against Kesh and Lisbellaw.

The Sky Blues won the games 2-0 and 3-2 respectively and Jeffrey felt is was a very worthwhile outing.

“We certainly did learn a lot,” he said.

“I have to say the attitude, application and work rate in both games from the players was top drawer.

“I’m pleased we didn’t concede to Kesh as that put the pressure on the lads playing at Lisbellaw.

“And while we played some super stuff, we knocked the ball about and scored three good goals, but we had a little reminder that you have to defend as well.

“It was a very useful exercise and a useful reminder that no matter what you do going forward you have to make sure the back door is always kept closed.”

Meanwhile, Portadown have confirmed defender Michael Ruddy has left the club by mutual consent.

The 28-year-old joined the club in 2021 from Crusaders and made 39 appearances, scoring three goals.