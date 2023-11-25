Glentoran manager Warren Feeney was left to rue individual errors which cost his side dearly during their 2-1 Premiership defeat to Larne.

Goals from Andy Ryan and Leroy Millar in the opening stages of each half helped propel the defending champions back to the top ahead of Linfield’s clash with Ballymena United on Saturday afternoon while the Glens have now won just one of their last six in all competitions.

Ryan nudged Paddy McClean off the ball before sliding calmly under Aaron McCarey and Millar was afforded a free run into the box, slamming home from close range after Levi Ives’ cross wasn’t dealt with.

“The two goals we gave away were poor,” Feeney told the club’s media channel. “I thought it was two sides that cancelled each other out and towards the last 25 minutes of the second-half we had a good go.

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

"The goals we gave away 12 minutes into the first and seven into the second we should defend better. They are mistakes and that's what is killing us at the minute.

"That's not tactics. You can sit all day and go through things and we go through our shape, but that's not tactics - it's both boxes. I've said for the last five or six years that for me defending is an art.

"The Italians were the best at it and you have to love defending - we didn't love defending tonight. I'll back my boys 100% and it's one of those nights, but it has cost us.

"In these academies as well kids are brought up to be right wingers where I'm old school and want to defend first and foremost. It's gone out of the game a little bit."

David Fisher was undoubtedly Glentoran’s brightest attacking spark and produced a fine 69th minute finish, adding to his goal last weekend against Ballymena, to give Feeney’s men hope heading into the final stages.

The 21-year-old was signed from AFC Wimbledon this summer after enjoying a number of loan spells in England’s lower leagues and Feeney believes there’s even more to come.

"He will get fitter and fitter - he's not fit yet,” he added. “I got him from the Conference South and every time he played against me the kid had ability, he's a powerful boy with big hamstrings, he will get sharper and fitter.

"His goal was phenomenal and what I like about him is he's always looking to shoot. We have to dust them down and see if he's ready for Tuesday (County Antrim Shield semi-final against Carrick Rangers)."

Another issue for Feeney is Glentoran’s mounting injury list with Aidan Wilson forced off in the second-half at Inver Park, joining the likes of Bobby Burns, Rhys Marshall, Luke McCullough and Jay Donnelly on the sidelines.

"We've got to see who is fit and look at the squad,” he said. “Some players will have to move on but it's getting players to move on is the hard bit.