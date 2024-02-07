Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Andrew Russell told the News Letter that Institute have hosted Linfield a number of times without any issues whatsoever.

He also said the fact that a major GAA game is being staged less than 200 metres away on the same day could spell problems - but largely due to the sheer volume of people, rather than any political undertones.

Mr Russell added that 'Stute is currently drawing up a statement-of-case in response to an attempt to have the March 2 clash against Linfield annulled over a technicality.

All of this began with Institute's 1-0 victory over Ards on February 3 – a win which took Institute through to the quarter-finals of the Irish Cup.

It meant that Institute would be expected to host Linfield at 3pm on March 2 at The Brandywell, Institute's temporary ground in south-west Londonderry – an area with a significant republican presence.

Linfield hail from the loyalist-dominated Village area of Belfast, and its fans have often displayed Union flags reflecting a historic association with loyalism.

Meanwhile just 500ft or so away from the Brandywell Stadium is Celtic Park, home of Derry GAA, where a game against Dublin is due to be played at 5pm the same day.

– VICTORY IN QUESTION –

This planned Institute v Linfield quarter-final is currently up in the air thanks to a complaint lodged by defeated rivals Ards.

Ards has argued that 'Stute's decision to bring 17-year-old Oisin Devlin off the subs' bench and onto the field at 46 minutes during their game was wrong.

That's because Devlin had not appeared on the initial list of Institute's players, and had only been added on later.

It is understood Ards' complaint centres on when and how the club was notified of this change to Institute's team sheet.

If Ards' complaint is deemed valid, it would dash the current Irish Cup fixture plans.

"We're just putting together our response to their protest," said Mr Russell.

"And we'll have a response back to the IFA by 2pm tomorrow. We're just putting the facts together. That's all we're doing – putting forward the facts as we see it.

"Spoke to the IFA, so they'll obviously have to hear it, look at the two arguments and come to a conclusion: hopefully sooner, rather than later, because it obviously affects the next round."

– ‘PAST ISSUES… BUT NOTHING IN RECENT YEARS’ –

But assuming the Institute v Linfield game does go ahead in Londonderry, on the same day as the Derry v Dublin GAA clash, Mr Russell was asked about the potential for trouble.

"I don't see any of this here, and I don't know where this angle is sort of coming from," he told the News Letter.

"Because Linfield has played before in the Brandywell and there was absolutely no problems at all in the management or safety of that event.

"I understand the Linfield fans had a great day out. So there has never been an issue with Linfield playing Institute at the Brandywell."

In fact he said Linfield have played there at least twice since 2018, when Institute began using the stadium, whilst Crusaders, Glentoran, Ballymena, and Coleraine (all also typically associated with a loyalist fan base) have likewise played there.

Mr Russell acknowledged there had been "issues" in the past when Linfield had played Derry City FC in the all-Ireland Setanta Cup, which ran from 2005 to 2014.

But hosting the above teams in more recent years "wasn't even an issue".

What then of the Derry v Dublin clash, which would be kicking off just after the Institute v Linfield one (or during, if the Irish Cup game were to go to extra time)?

"They're just issues that have to be overcome, and we'll do that," said Mr Russell.

"The issue is just probably the large number of fans that will be in that area for another fixture and it's how do you manage that, more than anything else.

"I don't see anything else coming into play. It's how do you manage those numbers for two different events."

He said they will discuss all this with police and the council.