Northern Ireland and Liverpool player Conor Bradley views as ‘extremely special’ individual awards success with the ‘Reavey Solicitors International Personality of the Year’ honour.

The 21-year-old has been awarded the accolade as part of the Northern Ireland Football Writers’ Association’s prize roster covering the 2024/25 season.

Senior caps also featured three goals by Bradley in that period, with key performances including those that helped Northern Ireland earn promotion to League B of the UEFA Nations League.

“I am so happy and incredibly proud to win this award,” said Bradley. “It is extremely special to win an award for playing for your country.

Northern Ireland and Liverpool defender Conor Bradley with his 'Reavey Solicitors International Personality of the Year' award from the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association (NIFWA). (Photo by NIFWA)

"It’s been quite a journey with Northern Ireland so far, from making my debut against Malta in 2021 to scoring my first goal against Scotland last year.

"I added another two against Andorra and scored against Luxembourg in the Nations League this season.

"Thanks to the Football Writers who picked me for this very special award.”

Reavey Solicitors director David Kernaghan said: “First of all, it's great to see Conor back playing for Liverpool in recent games after his injury problems this season.

“Happily, he was able to play a full part in Northern Ireland's successful Nations League campaign last year and has become one of the first names on Michael O'Neill's team sheet.

“Conor has an outstanding future in the game and we look forward to watching him on his journey.

“Reavey are once again delighted to support the Northern Ireland Football Writers awards.”

Burnley's Danielle Maxwell was recently named the Sports Direct Women's Player of the Year by the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association.

The NIFWA Awards 2025 ceremony will be staged at the Crowne Plaza on Sunday, May 4.

Northern Ireland legends Stuart Dallas and Steven Davis will be inducted into the Juice Jar Dr Malcolm Brodie Hall of Fame.

The nominations for the Sports Direct Player of the Year, Belleek Pottery Manager of the Year, NIFWA Young Player of the Year and NIFWA Championship Player of the Year will be unveiled on Friday, April 25.

Bradley joined Liverpool on a two-year scholarship programme in 2019, having progressed up the Dungannon United Youth set-up in Northern Ireland.