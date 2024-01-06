Irish Cup draw down to final 16 and throws up some thrilling ties after day of fifth-round drama
The Clearer Water Irish Cup sixth-round draw has been made by ex-Northern Ireland internationals Aaron Hughes and Lee Doherty.
Fifth-round action left sides in the hat from across all three Irish League tiers – with extra-time required to settle four of the Saturday ties.
The full sixth-round draw is as follows (ties to take place February 3):
Newington v Newry City AFC
Ballyclare Comrades v Dungannon Swifts
Cliftonville v Loughgall
Linfield v Ballymena United
Portadown v Bangor
Ballymacash Rangers v Glentoran
Larne v Glenavon
Institute v Ards