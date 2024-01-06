All Sections
Irish Cup draw down to final 16 and throws up some thrilling ties after day of fifth-round drama

The Clearer Water Irish Cup sixth-round draw has been made by ex-Northern Ireland internationals Aaron Hughes and Lee Doherty.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 6th Jan 2024, 17:56 GMT
Updated 6th Jan 2024, 17:57 GMT
The Clearer Water Irish Cup. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)The Clearer Water Irish Cup. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)
Fifth-round action left sides in the hat from across all three Irish League tiers – with extra-time required to settle four of the Saturday ties.

The full sixth-round draw is as follows (ties to take place February 3):

Newington v Newry City AFC

Ballyclare Comrades v Dungannon Swifts

Cliftonville v Loughgall

Linfield v Ballymena United

Portadown v Bangor

Ballymacash Rangers v Glentoran

Larne v Glenavon

Institute v Ards

