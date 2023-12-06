IRISH CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW: Crusaders to start cup defence with home clash against Championship opposition, Coleraine host Cliftonville
There will also be a repeat of last season’s dramatic quarter-final between H&W Welders and current Premiership champions Larne while Northern Amateur Football League side Willowbank travel to top-flight opposition in Dungannon Swifts.
Linfield, who have won the trophy 44 times, will host Warrenpoint Town and Glentoran welcome second-tier Annagh United to The Oval.
The beaten finalists of the past two seasons, Ballymena United, travel to Premier Intermediate League outfit Queen’s University.
Undoubtedly the headline tie sees Cliftonville travel to Coleraine in the only all-Premiership fifth round clash.
Full draw (ties to be played Friday, 5 January and Saturday, 6 January):
Ballymacash Rangers vs Oxford Sunnyside
Glentoran vs Annagh United
Crusaders vs Ards
Ballyclare Comrades vs Strabane Athletic
H&W Welders vs Larne
Dungannon Swifts vs Willowbank
Newington vs Dundela
Bangor vs Dergview
Linfield vs Warrenpoint Town
Loughgall vs Rosemount Rec
Queen’s University vs Ballymena United
Institute vs Crumlin Star
Carrick Rangers vs Portadown
Newry City vs Ballinamallard United
Coleraine vs Cliftonville
Knockbreda vs Glenavon