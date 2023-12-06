All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

IRISH CUP FIFTH ROUND DRAW: Crusaders to start cup defence with home clash against Championship opposition, Coleraine host Cliftonville

The Clearer Water Irish Cup fifth round draw took place at Windsor Park on Wednesday afternoon with Crusaders set to start their title defence against Championship outfit Ards.
By Johnny Morton
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

There will also be a repeat of last season’s dramatic quarter-final between H&W Welders and current Premiership champions Larne while Northern Amateur Football League side Willowbank travel to top-flight opposition in Dungannon Swifts.

Linfield, who have won the trophy 44 times, will host Warrenpoint Town and Glentoran welcome second-tier Annagh United to The Oval.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The beaten finalists of the past two seasons, Ballymena United, travel to Premier Intermediate League outfit Queen’s University.

Crusaders are defending Irish Cup champions after beating Ballymena United 4-0 in last season's decider. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan PorterCrusaders are defending Irish Cup champions after beating Ballymena United 4-0 in last season's decider. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter
Crusaders are defending Irish Cup champions after beating Ballymena United 4-0 in last season's decider. PIC: INPHO/Jonathan Porter

Undoubtedly the headline tie sees Cliftonville travel to Coleraine in the only all-Premiership fifth round clash.

Full draw (ties to be played Friday, 5 January and Saturday, 6 January):

Ballymacash Rangers vs Oxford Sunnyside

Glentoran vs Annagh United

Crusaders vs Ards

Ballyclare Comrades vs Strabane Athletic

H&W Welders vs Larne

Dungannon Swifts vs Willowbank

Newington vs Dundela

Bangor vs Dergview

Linfield vs Warrenpoint Town

Loughgall vs Rosemount Rec

Queen’s University vs Ballymena United

Institute vs Crumlin Star

Carrick Rangers vs Portadown

Newry City vs Ballinamallard United

Coleraine vs Cliftonville

Knockbreda vs Glenavon

Related topics:ColerainePremiership