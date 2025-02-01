Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Clearer Water Irish Cup quarter-final draw was made on Saturday evening following the conclusion of the sixth-round ties.

IRISH CUP (QUARTER-FINAL DRAW): Ards v Loughgall, Crusaders v Cliftonville, Bangor v Glentoran, Carrick Rangers v Dungannon Swifts.

All ties to take place over Friday, February 28 and Saturday, March 1.

IRISH CUP ROUND-UP

Crusaders celebrate last-gasp success over Limavady United in the Clearer Water Irish Cup sixth round. (Photo by Inpho/Stephen Hamilton)

Glentoran secured a first spot in the quarter-finals thanks to Friday’s ‘Big Two’ derby win over Linfield.

Finley Thorndike’s special strike proved the difference across extra-time that ended up in two red cards for Linfield – for Joel Cooper and Chris Shields – plus the dismissal of Glentoran’s Joe Thomson.

Jordan Jenkins had put the Glens ahead before a Chris McKee equaliser in normal time.

Declan Devine’s Glentoran visit Championship leaders Bangor following the latter’s 3-0 defeat of fellow second-tier side Annagh United.

Matthew Ferguson, Ben Arthurs and Michael Morgan scored the goals for Lee Feeney’s side.

Another Championship club, Ards, will sit one win away from the Irish Cup semi-finals thanks to victory over third-tier Moyola Park.

Aidan Steele handed Ards control before an equaliser by Patrick McLaughlin for the Premier Intermediate League outfit.

Second-half goals by Conor Maxwell and Lee Newell left Ards in the hat – with the reward a draw at home to Loughgall.

Loughgall broke the deadlock over Premier Intermediate League-based Dollingstown off Owen McConville’s own goal from a Robbie Mahon corner-kick before Robbie Norton and Jay Boyd each found the net after the break.

In one of two all-Premiership meetings, Crusaders will face Cliftonville.

The Crues edged out Championship outfit Limavady United off Harry Jewitt-White’s added-time winner.

Cliftonville’s clash with Glenavon did require extra-time to produce an outcome after a Solitude thriller.

The Irish Cup holders took the lead off Arran Pettifer before Michael O’Connor’s equaliser.

Rory Hale’s late goal put Cliftonville in control for a second time – only for Barney McKeown to convert over injury-time for 2-2.

But the Reds scored the tie’s final goal in extra-time thanks to Jonny Addis.

Carrick Rangers set up a home tie with Dungannon Swifts by beating Ballinamallard United at the home of the Championship side.

Cian O’Malley, Paul Heatley and Luke McCullough each finished on target for top-flight Carrick.

Dungannon Swifts had Tomas Galvin to thank for an extra-time winner over Coleraine to set up the quarter-final test with Carrick.

Gael Bigirimana broke the deadlock before Coleraine’s Declan McManus scored an equaliser on his debut for 1-1 – wih Galvin’s delivering the decisive moment.