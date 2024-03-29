Irish Cup semi-final between Glentoran and Linfield set to go ahead after Oval pitch inspection
Following heavy rainfall in Northern Ireland over recent days, the crunch Big Two clash was thrown into doubt, but the last-four encounter will proceed as planned at 7:45pm with the winner set to face either Cliftonville or Larne in the showpiece decider.
Linfield are chasing a treble having already secured BetMcLean Cup success and currently trail Premiership leaders Larne by two points while Glentoran are hoping to end what has been a mixed campaign by clinching silverware, which would also ensure their spot in European football for next season.
The pair last met in the Irish Cup back in January 2017 when the Blues won 2-1 in extra-time at The Oval thanks to Andy Waterworth’s 98th minute strike.
They went on to beat Coleraine 3-0 in the final as David Healy won a first competition crown at the Windsor Park helm.
