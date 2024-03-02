Irish Cup semi-final draw confirms ties for final four clubs
The Clearer Water Irish Cup semi-final draw on Saturday confirmed ties for the penultimate stage of Northern Ireland’s leading domestic knockout trophy.
The full semi-final draw is as follows:
Cliftonville v Larne
Glentoran v Institute or Linfield
Ties to take place Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.
Cliftonville booked a place in the semi-finals by beating Portadown on Friday night.
Saturday’s programme featured wins for top-flight Larne and Glentoran over, respectively, second-tier clubs Newington and Ballyclare Comrades.
Linfield will visit Institute on Sunday in the closing quarter-final clash.