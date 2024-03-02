All Sections
Irish Cup semi-final draw confirms ties for final four clubs

The Clearer Water Irish Cup semi-final draw on Saturday confirmed ties for the penultimate stage of Northern Ireland’s leading domestic knockout trophy.
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:16 GMT
The Clearer Water Irish Cup trophy. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)The Clearer Water Irish Cup trophy. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)
The full semi-final draw is as follows:

Cliftonville v Larne

Glentoran v Institute or Linfield

Ties to take place Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30.

Cliftonville booked a place in the semi-finals by beating Portadown on Friday night.

Saturday’s programme featured wins for top-flight Larne and Glentoran over, respectively, second-tier clubs Newington and Ballyclare Comrades.

Linfield will visit Institute on Sunday in the closing quarter-final clash.

