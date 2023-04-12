Casement Park in Belfast, which is currently under redevelopment to boost its capacity to 34,500, was part of a 10 stadium proposal submitted to UEFA on Wednesday to stage the European Championship alongside the likes of Wembley, Hampden Park and Dublin’s Aviva Stadium.

“This is a unique opportunity for Northern Ireland to be part of a world class partnership bid to host the greatest ever UEFA European Football Championships and deliver a legacy of Football for All, Football for Good and Football for the Future,” said Nelson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Northern Ireland has hosted international sporting events on a global stage and this exciting collaboration between the Irish Football Association, government partners, Belfast City Council and GAA will welcome the world for a UEFA EURO 2028 festival of football that will unite, inspire and benefit generations to come.”

Launching the bid are Brian McAvoy, Ulster GAA CEO, Jason Browning, Irish FA Disability Access Officer and Northern Ireland Powerchair player, Councillor Christina Black, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Irish FA Shooting Stars participant Erin Preston and Irish FA Chief Executive Patrick Nelson

Turkey are the main competitor with a final decision set to be made in September or October this year and Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Chris Heaton-Harris, says hosting a tournament like the Euros could have a huge impact on future generations.

“As the UK and Ireland bid to host UEFA EURO 2028, this presents a fantastic opportunity for Northern Ireland to host world class sport,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Should the bid be successful, the hosting of tournament matches at Casement Park in Belfast has the potential to deliver significant economic and social benefits right across Northern Ireland and create a legacy of participation and sustainability for current and future generations.”

The GAA granted permission last month for Casement Park to be included in the bid, which if successful, would be only the second European Championship to be held across more than two nations, following the 2016 tournament.

“The GAA and Irish Football Association have developed innovative partnerships to harness the power of sport to unite and empower people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Ulster GAA CEO Brian McAvoy.