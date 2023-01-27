It provides an opportunity for girls aged between 4-11 to ‘have fun, make friends and learn the fundamentals of football’ before encouraging them to take the next step in joining a local club as they progress along the player pathway.

The weekly sessions are run by qualified coaches at the following locations:

Antrim and Newtownabbey - Antrim Forum and Valley Leisure Centre; Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon – South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon; Belfast (North) – Girdwood Community Hub; Belfast – Shankill Leisure Centre; Belfast (East) – Lisnasharragh Leisure Centre; Belfast (West) – Brooke Activity Centre.

The Irish FA kicked off their Shooting Stars programme this week

Causeway Coast and Glens – Joey Dunlop Centre in Ballymoney and Coleraine Leisure Centre; Derry and Strabane – Templemore Sports Complex; Fermanagh and Omagh – Bawnacre Leisure Centre, Irvinestown; Lisburn and Castlereagh – Loughmoss Leisure Centre; Dungannon and South Tyrone - Dungannon Leisure Centre.

Mid and East Antrim – Amphitheatre Wellness Centre, Carrickfergus; Mid Ulster – Backrow Sports Hall, Draperstown; Newry, Mourne and Down - Ballynahinch Community Centre, Ballynahinch; North Down and Ards – Ards Blaire Mayne Wellbeing & Leisure Complex, Newtownards.

Prices for the programme start at £25 per girl, £40 for two or £55 for three.