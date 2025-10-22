Irish FA remain committed to 'transforming the men’s football pyramid' after NAFL 'surprised and disappointed' as talks paused
Outlined in the IFA’s ‘Corporate Strategy (2022-27)’ document is an intention to “transform the football pyramid to create a clear pathway for ambitious clubs” with a new National Conference League set to be introduced for the 2026/27 season.
The change would see NIFL take control of the Premiership and Championship while the Premier Intermediate League, Northern Ireland’s third-tier, would be scrapped and replaced by a Conference Layer.
A new third-tier, which would be labelled Conference Premier, would allow intermediate teams from around the country to compete on a national level while Conference One and Conference Two would also be introduced.
Underneath the National Conference League structure would sit the ‘everyday’ tier which consists of teams in NAFL, Mid-Ulster and Ballymena & Provincial League.
The IFA are working in partnership with NAFL to deliver the new-look pyramid, but the latter revealed on Tuesday in a social media post that it “will not become operational in its totality” for next season after engagement was paused.
It has thrown into doubt plans for intermediate football, but the Irish FA insists it’s still committed to delivering the new league structure.
An Irish FA spokesperson told the News Letter: “The Irish FA Board remains committed to transforming the men’s football pyramid, as set out in A Roadmap for Football 2022–2027, to create a clear pathway for ambitious clubs across Northern Ireland.
“The association continues to support the development of a National Conference League and thanks the Northern Amateur Football League for its contribution to date.”
A NIFL spokesperson said: “The NI Football League remains committed to doing what is right for the development, integrity, and future of league football in Northern Ireland and will continue to work with NAFL to deliver a fitting outcome to ensure a Conference Premier Division will be in place for season 2026/27.”
While providing an update to clubs interested in joining the new National Conference League, NAFL are adamant it remains ready to deliver the project.
"As the National Conference League operator appointed by the Irish Football Association, Directors and Officials from the Northern Amateur Football League have spent a considerable period of time producing the documentation required to enact this project; including, the National Conference League Information Pack – outlining league structures, ground criteria, promotion & relegation pathways etc., and the National Conference League Application Pack – which details the application process, timeline and scoring matrix for applicant clubs,” NAFL posted.
"Furthermore, the Northern Amateur Football League has stood-up many additional requirements needed to operate the new National Conference League, including administrative, commercial and digital structures.
"With these key aspects of the National Conference League project completed in August past, the Northern Amateur Football League remains ready to implement this project.
“The Directors and Officials at the Northern Amateur Football League, in continuing as the National Conference League operator, remain committed to delivering transformation of the performance pathway for ambitious Clubs in Northern Ireland, and will continue to review options with partners the Northern Ireland Football League, and other key stakeholders."