Irish FA say preparations continuing for Irish Cup final

The Crues had goalkeeper Jonny Tuffey dismissed during the penalty shootout after he was deemed to have encroached from his line three times before the spot kick was taken.

The club lodged a protest with the IFA on Thursday afternoon with regards to Laws 10 and 14 of the IFAB Laws of the game, claiming "multiple breaches".

Laws 10 and 14 deal with the penalty kicks and the Seaview club believe the laws and rules of the game were not applied correctly in the shootout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonny Tuffey is dismissed by referee Shane Andrews

"Following legal advice Crusaders FC confirm that an Official Protest has been lodged with the IFA Challenge Cup Committee in relation to the above fixture in accordance with Rule 18 of the competition," the club statement read.

"In order to minimise disruption to the competition and given the extremely tight timelines, the details of the protest have been shared with the IFA verbally and a copy of the documentation has been forwarded also by email.

"The protest details multiple separate breaches of Laws 10 and 14 of the IFAB Laws of the game."

Question marks had been raised about the Friday night's game at Mourneview Park, but the IFA confirmed in a statement that preparations are continuing for the showpiece final between Linfield and Larne.

"The Irish FA has received correspondence from Crusaders FC regarding the Irish Cup semi-final between Larne and Crusaders at Mourneview Park on Tuesday," a statement read.

"The association will not be making any comment in relation to this correspondence at this juncture.

"Staff within the association have been told to continue their preparations for the Irish Cup final, which is scheduled to be played at Mourneview Park tomorrow evening (7.45 kick-off)."

READ MORE:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Irish and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Thank you,

Alistair Bushe