It has been a summer to remember for Larne’s Matty Lusty with the striker scoring twice in Europe, earning a new three-year contract at Inver Park and he’s now also been called into Tommy Wright’s Northern Ireland U21 squad for next month’s UEFA Euro 2025 qualifying double-header against England and Ukraine.

The signs of undeniable promise were on display throughout his loan spell at Dungannon Swifts last season with the 21-year-old scoring 17 times in 25 appearances across competitions prior to Christmas before his campaign was cruelly halted for four months due to a broken collarbone sustained while winning a penalty against Glentoran.

Lusty only returned in late-April for two cameo substitution appearances for Rodney McAree’s impressive Swifts, but he hasn’t let that setback derail his momentum and has been one of the standout stars for Tiernan Lynch’s side in recent weeks.

With Lee Bonis departing to ADO Den Haag having led the Larne line for the past two-and-a-half years, a vacancy has opened up alongside Andy Ryan in attack and it looks like Lusty is potentially poised to make that position his own having scored in consecutive European away ties against FC Ballkani and Lincoln Red Imps – the latter a thunderbolt which has helped keep UEFA Conference League hopes alive.

The latest moment to remember for Matty Lusty - scoring in Thursday's UEFA Conference League play-off first-leg against Lincoln Red Imps in Portugal. PIC: Pacemaker

He has had a remarkably similar journey to Dylan Sloan, another one of Larne’s brightest talents, with the pair both progressing through the club’s scholarship programme, both spending time on-loan together at Newry City in 2023 and both now becoming established stars at the reigning Irish League champions.

"You can tell he has been working on himself which is great to see,” said Sloan on Lusty’s progression. “He went on loan last season and scored a lot of goals for Dungannon. He has come back and is flying at the minute so it's really good to see.

"He can definitely have an impact throughout the season. He's flying at the minute and full of confidence and hopefully he can push on.

"We went on loan to Newry which was tough at times but it made us better. It was completely different to Larne. It gave us both a taste of Irish League football before coming back to Larne which definitely helped us.

"He was training with us last season when he was at Dungannon and he's always had the quality. The gaffer gave me my chance and now Lusty is getting his chance and he's taking it at the minute by scoring goals and playing well."

McAree helped give Lusty the taste for goals by handing him responsibility as part of an attacking Dungannon side that scored more in the Premiership last season than all but four clubs – and the ex-Portadown loanee shouldered it with aplomb.

"He’s exceptional,” McAree said after Lusty scored twice in November’s 2-1 victory over Loughgall – he went on to score against Cliftonville, Linfield and Coleraine in the following weeks. “He works extremely hard and is an honest kid. He’s a talented boy who can get himself out of situations, has a turn of pace and thankfully he has started to score goals as well.”

It’s clear to see just how highly Lynch rates his young striker, telling the club’s website when announcing Lusty’s contract extension in July: “Matty was one of the first students to buy into our Scholarship Programme and has really grown into an exceptional young footballer during his time at the club.

“Despite being part of our first team set-up for a number of seasons, Matty is still just 20 years of age and has a really exciting future in the game...I have no doubt that he will continue to work hard and improve within our environment this year.”