Glentoran star Johnny Russell admits legendary figure Marcus Kane is a “great idol” for all young players at The Oval and wants to one day follow in his footsteps by captaining the East Belfast outfit.

Having spent time on loan with Dundela during the 2022/23 season, which Russell describes as “one of the best decisions I’ve made”, the 19-year-old enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Warren Feeney last term, making 26 Premiership appearances and signed a first professional contract in November, leaving his apprenticeship with Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) to pursue a full-time dream.

"I thought it was an opportunity I couldn't turn down,” he reflected. “It was an easy decision for me because every young boy wants to play football, but my mum didn't really agree!

"My dad (Jeff, who also played for Glentoran) was definitely encouraging me to play full-time football and it's been going well ever since. Mum is happy to see how I'm doing now! You don't know when another opportunity will come about so you need to grab it with both hands."

It was Feeney that first floated the idea of Russell, who has been called up to Northern Ireland’s U21 squad for Euro 2025 qualifiers against England and Ukraine next month, possessing the potential to become a future Glentoran captain having joined the club aged 10 and progressing through the ranks.

Playing in the same left-back position, Russell has idolised Kane throughout that journey and can now call him a friend with the 32-year-old always available to pass on his wealth of experience.

"I've been at Glentoran since I was 10...I've a lot of loyalty to the club and I'm a Glenman through and through,” he added. “Hopefully in the future that's (captaincy) something I can do.

"I look up to Marcus Kane and he's a great idol for me. We get on the best and he supports me all the way. If I'm ever struggling he's the first one to help me out and give me advice.

"It's brilliant to have someone like him there because he's always there for the young players and puts his arm around you when things aren't going your way. A lot of lads in the changing room would be the same - Fuad Sule, James Singleton, Niall McGinn, Paddy McClean - they're all a great bunch of lads."

This summer has signalled a fresh start for Glentoran with manager Declan Devine appointed on a permanent basis while no fewer than 14 senior players have departed in what the ex-Derry City chief previously described as a “revamp”.

They’re currently enjoying a three-game unbeaten league run heading into Saturday’s home clash with Cliftonville and Russell admits it’s his dream to deliver silverware success.

"It feels like a fresh start,” he said. “He (Devine) said in pre-season it's a clean slate...a lot of boys have left and there have been new signings.

"We'd a tough pre-season with plenty of running, which is what we needed, and we've started the season well. Hopefully we can build on it and continue getting results.