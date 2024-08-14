Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having enjoyed a breakout senior season with Limavady United last term, Lewis Tosh is determined to kick on once again as he continues to chase his ultimate dream of full-time football.

After his second loan spell with Limavady ended in the 20-year-old scoring 16 goals across competition as Paul Owens’ side secured their second-tier return alongside a silverware treble, Tosh made the switch from neighbours Coleraine permanently this summer with further senior minutes key to his development.

He has been given freedom from manager Owens, who he previously worked with at the Bannsiders, with a switch from left-back to his more natural right-wing position helping unleash the undoubted potential that was first showcased on the Premiership stage at the age of just 17 when Tosh starred against Warrenpoint Town.

Coleraine are now one of four full-time Irish League clubs alongside Glentoran, Larne and Linfield – an emerging trend which provides significant opportunities to young players like Tosh with lofty ambitions – and he’s confident Limavady is the best place for him to showcase his skills.

Limavady United celebrated treble success last season, including winning the Premier Intermediate League title. PIC: NIFL

"It feels like home now,” he said on his permanent Limavady move. “I know everybody in the club and it's an unreal club.

"Last season was the best I've had in football so far and hopefully there's even better to come. Last season winning the treble and having a good season individually was unreal.

"I want to go and do well. No matter where I'm at or what game it is, I want to do well and reach the top. Now these days in the Irish League you can play full-time and I'd love to do that. My dream since I was young was to get across the water and I'm going to keep working hard to try and make it come true.

"The Irish League keeps getting better and better and with the full-time football the quality is going up. It's great having full-time clubs on your doorstep and it improves everything. For a young player it gives you so much motivation to showcase your skills in the league and in big games as well."

Owens has compiled a squad not only full of promising potential, but also experienced stars like Stephen Lowry, Ian Parkhill, Graham Crown, Martin Gallagher and Joe McCready who can help guide them in the right direction.

The 41-year-old served as assistant to Oran Kearney and Rodney McAree at Coleraine, but is now forging his own path as one of the Irish League’s most exciting young manager’s and Tosh says he’s had a major impact on his game.

"Owensy is the best manager I've played under and he's obsessed with football,” he added. “He's ruthless but gets the best out of you as well.

"I feel he's been there and done it, but his man management is really good and he's obsessed - there are nights where he'll stay up late to look back at games and analyse everything.

"I've always been a winger but there were a couple of seasons at Coleraine I was put into left-back. I enjoy football more playing on the right wing and feel like that's my natural position.