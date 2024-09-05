Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

From the moment Oisin Devlin made his breakthrough into Institute’s senior team aged just 15, there were no doubts he was headed to the Irish League’s top table – or even further.

Having made over 50 Championship appearances and helped ‘Stute challenge for Premiership promotion last season, Devlin sealed a move to reigning champions Larne in January and has now headed out on loan to Ballymena United, making his Sky Blues debut in Tuesday’s Co Antrim Shield success against Ballymacash Rangers.

Further involvement with Jim Ervin’s side will have to wait until next weekend as Devlin’s temporary club visit his parent one at Inver Park on Saturday, but the 17-year-old could yet play a key role for the team that denied Institute their Premiership place last season.

With established senior stars such as Joe Thomson, Chris Gallagher and Mark Randall plying their trade with the Inver Reds alongside talented youngster Dylan Sloan and summer arrival Jordan McEneff, a loan move was always likely to be the next step for Devlin, who former boss Kevin Deery describes as “a throwback”.

Teenager Oisin Devlin battles with Linfield legend Jamie Mulgrew during last season's Irish Cup clash with Institute. PIC: Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press

"Definitely (he can do well in the Premiership) - he has all the attributes,” he said. “He's a fantastic competitor, has a great engine and he's only 17 years of age which people have to remember. There's no doubt he will be a top Irish League player in the years to come.

"He's a throwback in terms of he works really hard at his game, does a lot of physical stuff away from the pitch - when he was training a couple of nights per week with 'Stute he was doing extra runs and going to the gym. He does a lot of work and it won't be for the lack of effort...he's such a competitor and his positional sense for someone so young is brilliant."

Institute captain Mikhail Kennedy knows what it takes to earn a move across the water having spent five years on the books of Charlton Athletic, making two league appearances during his time at The Valley alongside being a Northern Ireland youth international.

Devlin has already tasted international success of his own, captaining Northern Ireland Schoolboys to Centenary Shield glory earlier this year, and speaking about his then teammate in February, Kennedy predicted the young midfielder will have “a top career”.

"He's right up there,” he said. “My youth team at Charlton had the likes of Joe Aribo, Joe Gomez, Ademola Lookman and players like that and those boys were unbelievable in their own right.

"Oisin is up there from where he has come from playing part-time football whereas the boys I played with were all full-time from no age. Seeing him these past couple of months training with Larne he has came on leaps and bounds technically and his tactical sense as well.

"That's credit to Larne for what they've done with him in eight weeks...what's he going to be like in the coming years? He's going to go on to have a top career."

Devlin’s progression is also testament to Larne’s full-time model which has played a significant role in helping develop the likes of Sloan and Matty Lusty into senior stars from scholarship prospects, while Lee Bonis earned a switch to ADO Den Haag having spent two-and-a-half years in County Antrim.