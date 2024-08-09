Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Having progressed through the youth ranks at Rangers and enjoyed a maiden taste of Irish League football with Carrick Rangers last season, Lewis MacKinnon wants to play his part in helping Portadown become an established Premiership force once again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MacKinnon made his move to the Glasgow giants from Linfield in 2019, spending four years at Ibrox and made 40 appearances for the B team which also included Northern Ireland international Ross McCausland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Possessing a desire for senior opportunities, the 21-year-old returned home with Carrick, playing 25 times in the Premiership last season as Stuart King’s side created history by picking up more points, more wins and securing the club’s highest-ever top-flight finish before losing out in the European play-off semi-finals.

After booking their spot back in the big time having won the Championship title, Niall Currie’s side will have their eyes on a similar ascension, recruiting the likes of Shay McCartan, Steven McCullough, Aaron McCarey and MacKinnon in a statement of summer intent.

Portadown manager Niall Currie with summer signing Lewis MacKinnon. PIC: Portadown FC

The Shamrock Park outfit have finished ninth or below in their last five Premiership campaigns, suffering relegation in 2017 and 2023, but there’s a feeling now that they could be here to stay this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I liked what I heard, liked the project they've planned for the next couple of years and I wanted to be part of it,” MacKinnon said of his decision to join Portadown. "They've done brilliantly to come back up and don't want to just be a number this season - they want to really kick on.

"The gaffer told me the club is almost like a sleeping giant at the minute and they want to be able to compete again and hopefully we can do that this season."

MacKinnon is one of many youngsters that have made the move across to England and Scotland in recent years – this summer alone the likes of Aodhan Doherty, Braiden Graham, Sean Corry and Alfie Friars have all sealed dream transfers – and feels the Irish League is packed full of talent that could thrive on bigger stages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"More clubs are looking at the Irish League now,” he added. “The Irish League has been coming up in terms of being a platform for young players.

"It's first team football, a good standard and there's no reason why clubs from across the water shouldn't be looking because there are good players in the league and there are a few that will be looking to make that step in the near future."

On his own experience at Rangers, MacKinnon said: "I spent four years over there and the experience that I've got from it is amazing and the things I've learnt about the game, particularly on the tactical side, has been great. I loved my time there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I trained about six or seven times with the first team. The big difference was the standard...you need to be constantly thinking and have a picture in your mind of what you're going to do next. It was brilliant and I really enjoyed it."

With Portadown starting their campaign against Cliftonville at Solitude on Sunday, it gives them an opportunity to lay down an early marker against the reigning Irish Cup champions and MacKinnon is excited by the prospect of his competitive home debut when Glentoran come to town six days later.