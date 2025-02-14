Irish League boss admits derby date will likely have extra spice after January transfer between clubs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee admits Saturday’s derby showdown with Dundela will likely have extra spice after Michael McLellan’s January transfer back to the Blanchflower Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Linfield striker McLellan had spent three years with the Welders before departing last summer for their East Belfast neighbours Dundela, where he scored 21 goals in 23 Championship appearances this term.

However, McLellan made a surprise return to Kee’s side last month, marking his third spell with the club and has wasted no time in showing his sharpshooting ability once again, netting three times in two matches for the Welders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 32-year-old has been one of the Championship’s top marksmen over recent years, hitting double figures in each of his last five seasons after also starring for Ards, and his arrival helped soften the blow of Tiarnan O’Connor’s departure to Larne.

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

Speaking after last weekend’s defeat to Ballinamallard United, Duns boss Stephen Gourley referenced “a lack of respect” over McLellan’s exit and Kee knows there’ll be an added edge.

"I think it will (have an extra spice),” Kee told the club’s media channel. “The Duns haven't been too happy with the way Michael has left, the same as we weren't happy when he left in the summer.

"I can understand why they were disappointed because he was excellent for Dundela, he's the leading goalscorer in the league and he has picked up with us where he left off with the Duns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I can understand their disappointment because Michael is probably the outstanding goalscorer at this level and we're glad to have him. It's going to be an interesting derby match on Saturday.

"Michael has history here, played here and knows the culture. I've known him for a lot of years and it was handy with Tiarnan leaving because that was a big blow at the time and Michael has helped soften it."

Saturday’s derby holds extra significance given both clubs are chasing Premiership promotion – Welders sit third on 47 points while Dundela are fifth having collected 43 across 25 matches to date.

"You know the importance of it,” added Kee. “The two teams want bragging rights, people know each other in the community and it's a big game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's like no other game in terms of the emotion and interest in it. If you're not at your very best in every aspect, you'll be left wanting and we have to be at our very best on Saturday.

"The Duns have been brilliant the last couple of years and have been up there...they are an experienced Championship team, as are the Welders.

"We have went back to the drawing board this season with a young team and it has worked quite well. We know the Duns have a lot of experience and quality players who can do damage on the day so we have to be at our very best."