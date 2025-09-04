Irish League boss believes arrival of proven goalscorer can provide 'big boost' after tough start

Dundela manager Stephen Gourley believes the arrival of Matthew Ferguson can help provide his side with a “big boost” after enduring a difficult start to the new season.

Ferguson has been one of the most lethal Championship goalscorers in recent times, netting 20 or more in each of his last four full seasons with H&W Welders and Bangor, who he helped achieve top-flight promotion last term.

In 135 Championship appearances since the 2018/19 campaign, Ferguson has struck 97 times and returned to Northern Ireland’s second-tier with the Duns in the closing stages of the summer transfer window.

It’s a major coup for Dundela, who are winless across their opening five matches of the season, including losing out 1-0 to Ballymacash Rangers in the Co Antrim Shield on Tuesday evening.

Matthew Ferguson made a summer switch to Dundela from Bangor. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

They currently sit bottom of the Championship on goal difference after four games, but Gourley knows the quality Ferguson can add to his squad.

"Matthew is a model professional,” Gourley told the club’s media channel. “I can’t thank Bangor enough for their cooperation through the deal.

"We know Matthew’s pedigree and his record for scoring goals is fantastic. There’s no doubt we need to get him hitting the ground running and as long as we provide chances...there’s guys working extremely hard up there.

"He’s an out and out goalscorer so hopefully that can help out in that scenario. The biggest thing we need going forward is getting some of the regulars or seasoned pros back off the treatment table.

"Are some people in the comfort zone in our squad because they know they are going to be involved or playing because of personnel? Maybe so, but we’re certainly going to challenge them over the next few days what they want.

"One way to get out of this is sticking together and that’s something which was drummed into me during the low times, and I have had some low times at the club.

"It would be easy to walk away for some of them, they are amateur footballers, but I don’t want them to do that. I want them to dig in and come to speak to us privately, chat, see where we go collectively as a group.

"Matthew coming in will hopefully give the squad a big boost, as will the four or five players who weren’t available through injury or work.”

Gourley, who is a Dundela legend, has guided the Wilgar Park outfit to consecutive top-half finishes during his second stint in charge and had them challenging for title glory throughout large stretches of the 2023/24 season.

It’s been a difficult period for all involved with the East Belfast club, but they’ll hope to bounce back in Saturday’s home clash against high-flying Annagh United.

"It’s heartbreaking for me because the morale in the changing room is rock bottom and it’s as low as I’ve seen it when I’ve been in charge,” he added. “We didn’t have that quality in the final third.

