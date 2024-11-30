Irish League boss calls Liam Boyce 'fantasy land' transfer signing
Speculation over the Hearts forward moving to Northern Ireland this January has increased due to limited minutes for the 33-year-old in Scotland.
During media duties this week, Magilton was asked about a potential move for Boyce - a two-time title winner in Cliftonville colours across 2013 and 2014.
“We would welcome Liam back to Cliftonville with open arms,” said Magilton, who steered the Reds to Irish Cup glory last season and has Cliftonville sitting second in the Sports Direct Premiership table heading into the weekend fixture list. “I would imagine if Liam Boyce is not playing at Hearts then he will be looking to play somewhere and given his track record and CV there will be no shortage of takers for him."
Boyce last year triggered a contract extension at Hearts to run until summer 2025 but rumours over a switch in search of increased playing time has sparked talk within the Cliftonville fanbase of a reunion between the talented goalscorer and former strike partner Joe Gormley.
Gormley recently moved past 500 appearances for Cliftonville and has started the season in superb form, with a double-figure goal return to date.
Magilton added: “Would we like Gormley and Boyce back together again?
"Yes, it would be super, I would be delighted...but it could be fantasy land stuff.”
