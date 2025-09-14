Irish League boss confident former Linfield striker is 'going to be a top player for us'

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee is confident former Linfield striker Ethan Devine is “going to be a top player for us” after scoring his first goal in Saturday’s 2-1 Championship victory over Loughgall – and also feels Brian Healy “has the world at his feet”.

Devine, who was previously on the books of Cliftonville, joined Linfield from Knockbreda in 2022 and spent time on loan at Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United while with the Blues.

The 24-year-old made 44 Premiership appearances for David Healy’s side across the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons, scoring nine times in the process, and netted a crucial goal as Linfield progressed past The New Saints in Champions League qualifying.

He made a summer switch to the Welders, who narrowly missed out on a shot at Premiership promotion last term and currently sit second after six matches of the new campaign, trailing unbeaten Annagh United by four points.

H&W Welders manager Paul Kee. (Photo by Sarah Harkness/Pacemaker Press)

Devine netted his maiden Welders goal after 16 minutes at Lakeview Park before Healy continued his sensational start to the season by doubling their advantage.

Former Newry City star Healy, who was named NIFWA Championship Player of the Month for August, has now scored seven league goals in five appearances this term.

He netted braces in victories over Armagh City and Newington, and followed it up with further strikes against Queen’s University, Ards and now Loughgall.

Earlier this month, 21-year-old Healy signed a two-year professional contract with the Welders and Kee is starting to see a formidable partnership developing between his two main men.

"Devine has played Premiership football for Linfield so he comes with pedigree, he has just had a bad run of it the last couple of years with injuries,” he told the club’s media channel. “He has got himself settled, has his feet under the table so to speak, and he looks a real handful.

"He’s going to be a top player for us in the Championship.

"Brian Healy, every week he just defies...he’s an outstanding young player. He’s 21, has the world at his feet and he can score all type of goals.

"The goal today is a good assist from Ethan, he’s got in behind and it’s a difficult finish, but he finishes it well and it gives us confidence going into half-time to hold onto something and that’s what we did, so I’m delighted.

"Brian likes playing here, he’s getting the credit he deserves. He’s an outstanding talent and Brian can play in any of the forward positions, but he seems to be revelling in playing up front at the minute.

"Him and Ethan seem to have developed a good partnership between them and long may that continue because it’s going to be a threat to teams in this league.”

Elsewhere in the Championship on Saturday, leaders Annagh were held to a 1-1 draw by Ballinamallard United while Warrenpoint Town defeated Ards 2-0 at Milltown thanks to goals from Adam Carroll and Diarmuid O’Hanlon.