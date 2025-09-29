Irish League boss confident Paddy McLaughlin will return as 'better manager' after Glenavon exit

Paul Kee has no doubt his former player Paddy McLaughlin will come back stronger from his Glenavon disappointment – and believes the experience can “make him a better manager”.

After the Lurgan Blues lost their ninth consecutive Premiership match on Saturday to remain bottom of the table without a point, the Co Armagh club confirmed McLaughlin's departure in a weekend statement.

Having been appointed as Stephen McDonnell’s successor in November 2024, McLaughlin signed a three-and-a-half year contract and enjoyed a fine initial run, winning nine and drawing four of 21 league matches last term.

Thirteen new players arrived at Mourneview Park during the summer, including the likes of Stephen Mallon, Harry Murphy and Kyle McClelland, as Glenavon looked to build, but they’ve endured a torrid beginning to the new campaign.

Former Glenavon manager Paddy McLaughlin. (Photo by Desmond Loughery/Pacemaker Press)

They sit nine points adrift at the bottom ahead of Saturday’s Mid-Ulster derby showdown against rivals Portadown.

McLaughlin’s Glenavon appointment was met with widespread approval – the 45-year-old had previously impressed with his playing style at Institute before leading Cliftonville to Co Antrim Shield and League Cup glory.

Current H&W Welders boss Kee managed McLaughlin during his time at ‘Stute and he has full faith his former charge will make a successful return to the dugout.

"Paddy has a lot of experience in management and will know the good, bad and indifferent of what goes around,” he said. “He will be disappointed that it hasn't worked out, but he's a good manager and had a lot of success in the past.

"He led Cliftonville into Europe and kept them competitive at the top-end of the Premiership, finishing second, and those were great moments.

"Paddy will be back. He will give himself a break I'm sure but will be looking to get back at it quickly and I'm sure he will.

"We have kept in touch for different reasons over players and pre-season friendlies. I rang him earlier to see how he was and wish him good luck...I just didn't get him but he will be taking time to reflect and rightly so.

"Paddy was always meticulous in his preparation, he's a professional and he's always making sure he keeps himself active.

"He gives 110% to everything he puts himself into. Sometimes you need the rub of the green and it hasn't been happening for him recently. You learn more through adversity and I'm sure this experience will make him a better manager."

Having spent over 30 years in coaching and management, former Nottingham Forest midfielder Kee has experienced every emotion.

He’s watched the Irish League's landscape change significantly over recent years and feels the challenge to compete has become even greater.

"You have disappointments every day,” he added. “With the way society is, we had a couple of bad results this year and the whole world changes because people's perceptions and comments on social media.

"You have to be thick-skinned, there's no question about that.

"Everybody wants to win...the competitive nature of the Premiership and Championship means you have to be at your very, very best every day, training session and game, and if you're not you'll be left wanting.

"That's the demands of management. There's no easy games, everybody wants to do well, and the higher you go, the harder it gets.